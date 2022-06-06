We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Houari Boumediene Airport is an international airport serving Algiers, the capital of Algeria. It presents a capacity of over 7 million passengers per year and no doubt the biggest airport in Algeria. In 2014 the company was seeking a partner to help them tailored HVAC solutions at their new airport control tower as an increase in air traffic and deterioration of old control tower. LG recommended installing Multi V IV Heat Recovery air-cooled VRF system with Energy Recovery Ventilations and ducts. This was chosen for its versatility, energy efficiency and reliability.