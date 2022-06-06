About Cookies on This Site

LG VRF Multi V Case Study_Algeria &quot;Houari Boumediene Airport&quot;1

LG VRF Multi V Case Study_Algeria "Houari Boumediene Airport"

06/06/2022
DOWNLOAD

Houari Boumediene Airport is an international airport serving Algiers, the capital of Algeria. It presents a capacity of over 7 million passengers per year and no doubt the biggest airport in Algeria. In 2014 the company was seeking a partner to help them tailored HVAC solutions at their new airport control tower as an increase in air traffic and deterioration of old control tower. LG recommended installing Multi V IV Heat Recovery air-cooled VRF system with Energy Recovery Ventilations and ducts. This was chosen for its versatility, energy efficiency and reliability.

