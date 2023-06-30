LG brings a new innovation to Egyptian Market, first Mixed use project in Egypt to use VRF system Multi V

The 2nd request from the client was to be able to distribute and measure the electricity consumption of the outdoor units on each of the tenants, that’s why LG experts suggested to use power distribution indicator, which distributes the outdoor units’ electricity consumption on the indoor units belonging of the tenants.

VRF MultiV System provided by LG solves one of the client’s main requirements, as the owner can charge each of the tenants aside based on their consumption rate, through the PDI system that LG presents, which facilitates the process of cost distribution.

One of the challenges faced in the project was that some of the tenants could disconnect the electricity from the source suddenly during the operation of indoor units before turning it off from the remote controller, rather than using the remote control.



That is why the independent power module was used for the indoor units in order to shutdown the electronic expansion valves for the indoor units without malfunctioning.