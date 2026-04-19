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A Capital Company

A Capital Company

In one of Egypt's largest and most important hotel apartment projects, the Marriott Residence Heliopolis, LG Egypt, in collaboration with its specialized consulting arm, was able to provide integrated solutions for central air conditioning systems, overcoming a series of unprecedented engineering and logistical challenges. The project, owned by major real estate developer A Capital, is located in a unique strategic location in Heliopolis, which added further complications to the implementation process.

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An exceptional location and unique engineering challenges

The project is characterized by its close proximity to Cairo International Airport and Almaza Airport, which imposed strict restrictions on building heights. Engineer Khaled Rashad, the project architect from A Capital, explained the nature of these challenges, saying: "The biggest challenge was the height. We had very strict height restrictions due to our proximity to the two airports. We needed to implement a VRF system in limited spaces with low heights, while at the same time preserving the roof for use in integrated recreational facilities such as swimming pools, gyms, and paddle tennis courts. When we sat down with LG, they suggested solutions for the sizing and dimensions of the outdoor and indoor units, which helped us assemble them in specific clusters without exceeding height limits or affecting the overall layout and other facilities."

An exceptional location and unique engineering challenges

An exceptional location and unique engineering challenges

Fifth-generation technology and innovative solutions

To address these challenges, LG has introduced the latest in air conditioning technology, the fifth-generation Multi V VRS system. Khaled Ibrahim, Executive Director of Air Conditioning and Energy Solutions at LG Egypt, said: “We are very pleased with the fruitful cooperation with one of the largest developers in Egypt, A Capital, on this mega project. LG has provided the latest technology, and the credit for overcoming major challenges, such as multi-tenancy, goes to our philosophy of providing the best smart and advanced solutions.”

Innovative billing system for tenants: afirst in Egypt

One of the client's most prominent and innovative requirements was the implementation of a pre-paid billing system for each residential unit, which had never been implemented before in any VRF project in Egypt. Regarding this challenge, Engineer Alaa Ayman, Technical Consulting Manager at LG Egypt, said: "The client requested a pre-paid system so that each tenant would be billed based on their actual air conditioning consumption and pay in advance. This was a major challenge that had never been implemented before in VRF systems. We studied the issue thoroughly and were ultimately able to develop a comprehensive solution that includes a mobile app that allows the client to monitor their daily and monthly consumption and pay electronically."

PDI solutions for fairness and efficiency

To ensure the success of this system, LG used the PDI (Power Distribution Indicator) system. Engineer Alaa Ayman added: "The PDI system is an easy and simple accounting system that outperforms other systems. We customized it so that the operator can accurately bill each tenant according to their actual consumption. Even our remote control now displays the unit's consumption, allowing users to monitor it daily. We have also supplied Independent Power Modules to ensure the system's continuity and efficiency even in the event of power failures."

PDI solutions for fairness and efficiency

PDI solutions for fairness and efficiency

Flexibility of choice and multiple solutions

Engineer Khaled Ibrahim emphasized that the multiple solutions offered by LG were a decisive factor: " LG stands out for its wide range of products and solutions, from chillers of all types to VRF units and single package units. This flexibility gave us a great opportunity to choose the best technical and operational solution for the project, which gave us the highest efficiency and ability to overcome all obstacles."

A journey of success with unwavering support

LG's contribution was not limited to the design phase, but extended to include support during the implementation and operation phases. One of the speakers in the video pointed out that "we went through a long journey with LG, starting from the engineering and procurement stages and the major challenges we faced, such as exchange rate fluctuations and shipping problems, to the commissioning stage. Commissioning. Every time, they were able to overcome these difficulties and remedy the situation, and thank God, we are now operating successfully."

A journey of success with unwavering support

A journey of success with unwavering support

An extended strategic partnership

In conclusion, Engineer Ahmed Tarek, Development Manager at A Capital, expressed his delight at the collaboration with LG, emphasizing that this partnership will continue in the new phase: “We are very happy to be working with LG and are delighted to be dealing with them in this new phase because they are one of those brands or companies that are literally there whenever you need them.”

The Marriott Residence Heliopolis project is a successful example of collaboration between a major real estate developer and a leading technology company to deliver innovative solutions that meet the highest hotel and real estate standards at the same time.

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