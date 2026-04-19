A Capital Company

The project is characterized by its close proximity to Cairo International Airport and Almaza Airport, which imposed strict restrictions on building heights. Engineer Khaled Rashad, the project architect from A Capital, explained the nature of these challenges, saying: "The biggest challenge was the height. We had very strict height restrictions due to our proximity to the two airports. We needed to implement a VRF system in limited spaces with low heights, while at the same time preserving the roof for use in integrated recreational facilities such as swimming pools, gyms, and paddle tennis courts. When we sat down with LG, they suggested solutions for the sizing and dimensions of the outdoor and indoor units, which helped us assemble them in specific clusters without exceeding height limits or affecting the overall layout and other facilities."