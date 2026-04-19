A Capital Company

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In one of Egypt's largest and most important hotel apartment projects, the Marriott Residence Heliopolis, LG Egypt, in collaboration with its specialized consulting arm, was able to provide integrated solutions for central air conditioning systems, overcoming a series of unprecedented engineering and logistical challenges. The project, owned by major real estate developer A Capital, is located in a unique strategic location in Heliopolis, which added further complications to the implementation process.