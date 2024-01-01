We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG SuperSign Cloud is a comprehensive and essential software solution for the integrated management of digital signage. This solution enables you to create and distribute display content easier and to manage multiple displays remotely. Also, simultaneous control of several devices is possible while helping easier management with dashboard and report features. In addition, various templates and contents can be provided through numerous professional content partners.** With LG SuperSign Cloud, a successful business is one step closer.
* Only applicable to models with webOS 6.0 or above.
** Partner services are only available to customers who have paid subscriptions for the service packages.
Content Creation
LG SuperSign Cloud helps you to create content in a variety of ways, from simple uploads to expert-level editing.
Structure of LG ConnectedCare1
1) Customizable elements include background color, content, texts, QR codes, stickers, widgets.
Content publishing
Once you have created new content, you can easily distribute it to your connected signage using LG SuperSign Cloud's content publishing feature. The process is simple - start by uploading the content to the cloud server and then select the desired content for publication. You have the flexibility to publish content through both the device management page and the content editing page on the LG SuperSign Cloud website.
Structure of LG ConnectedCare1
2) This feature is accessible to customers holding a music service subscription.
Dashboard & Report
The LG SuperSign Cloud dashboard provides a data snapshot of licensing information, device status, etc. Insights from the dashboard’s UX/GUI helps you run your business smarter.
<small>Dashboard</small>1