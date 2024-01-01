About Cookies on This Site

Manage Your Displays Anytime, Anywhere More Efficiently1

Manage Your Displays Anytime, Anywhere More Efficiently

LG-ConnectedCare-02-logo-ID-D

LG SuperSign Cloud is a comprehensive and essential software solution for the integrated management of digital signage. This solution enables you to create and distribute display content easier and to manage multiple displays remotely. Also, simultaneous control of several devices is possible while helping easier management with dashboard and report features. In addition, various templates and contents can be provided through numerous professional content partners.** With LG SuperSign Cloud, a successful business is one step closer.

 

* Only applicable to models with webOS 6.0 or above.

** Partner services are only available to customers who have paid subscriptions for the service packages.

LG-ConnectedCare-03-What-is-LG-Connected-Care-ID-D-1

Cloud Service

Managing digital signage has never been easier with LG SuperSign Cloud. It offers a more convenient and efficient cloud service, featuring servers that are accessible anytime, anywhere.

LG-ConnectedCare-03-What-is-LG-Connected-Care-ID-D-2

Remote Control

LG SuperSign Cloud eliminates unnecessary visits by letting you control and monitor the device status remotely. With a network connection, you can run the operation wherever and whenever, and widely distributed types of equipment can be managed from one place, making the process efficient and convenient.

Cloud Service1

Reduced Initial Cost

Hosting your own server and installing a solution can be costly because purchasing solution licenses and establishing an initial system are expensive. However, cloud server-based solutions have lower initial investment costs compared to on-premise solutions because they do not require physical servers or operation costs. They can be operated more economically through annual subscriptions.

Cloud Service1

Content management

Businesses that use signage products need to independently source and manage various visual elements to display on their screens. With LG SuperSign Cloud's content management feature, creating and updating materials for different business environments becomes effortless.

Content Creation

LG SuperSign Cloud helps you to create content in a variety of ways, from simple uploads to expert-level editing.

 

Structure of LG ConnectedCare1

1) Customizable elements include background color, content, texts, QR codes, stickers, widgets.

Content publishing

Once you have created new content, you can easily distribute it to your connected signage using LG SuperSign Cloud's content publishing feature. The process is simple - start by uploading the content to the cloud server and then select the desired content for publication. You have the flexibility to publish content through both the device management page and the content editing page on the LG SuperSign Cloud website.

Structure of LG ConnectedCare1

2) This feature is accessible to customers holding a music service subscription.

Cloud Service1

Professional Content Partners

LG SuperSign Cloud provides a comprehensive range of content services beyond CMS, by integrating with professional content partners. These partnerships allow clients to access a vast collection of templates and other creative assets that cater to their unique business requirements.

* Design, Art, and Music services are only available to customers with paid subscriptions.

<small>Accessibility</small>1

Design Service

LG SuperSign Cloud's Design Service provides an easy way for users to access top-tier professional content partner apps and a vast collection of images to create compelling content for their businesses. With DSmenu, users can easily create custom menu boards, while PosterMyWall makes it simple to design eye-catching promotional materials like posters, in just a few clicks. Also, an annual subscrip- tion offers access to a wide range of templates. This makes it ideal for cafes and restaurants that require frequent updates to their menu boards and promotional posters, without compromising on quality or design.

<small>Lower TCO*</small>1

Art Service

Regularly creating fresh content may seem challenging, but LG SuperSign Cloud’s Art Service, ArtPlayer, grants users access to an eclectic array of refined art for their displays, elevating the atmosphere in diverse settings such as offices, hotel lobbies, and restaurants. These captivating motion graphics can promote a soothing and entrancing experience for customers in the waiting area. Additionally, the ArtPlayer in the LG SuperSign Cloud is an annual subscription service that provides AI-curated images which can evoke moods like “calm,” “happy,” and “exciting,” transforming public displays into artistic showcases instead of mere advertisements.

Monitoring1

Music Service

LG SuperSign Cloud's Music Service, Wantreez Music, provides expertly curated playlists that harmonize with on-screen content, elevating the ambiance and customer experience in cafes, restaurants, hotels, and hospitals. These professionally chosen soundtracks cater to diverse sectors, streamlining the music selection process. An annual subscription plan is offered as well.

LG-ConnectedCare-03-What-is-LG-Connected-Care-ID-D-2

Multi-Device Control

Optimized control is possible through the grouping of multiple devices linked to the LG SuperSign Cloud. Altering basic settings and firmware updates can be done easily and quickly.

Dashboard & Report

The LG SuperSign Cloud dashboard provides a data snapshot of licensing information, device status, etc. Insights from the dashboard’s UX/GUI helps you run your business smarter.

<small>Dashboard</small>1

<small>Remote Control</small>1

Dashboard

Effortlessly access valuable data on the intuitive dashboard and utilize the quick access function for convenience.

<small>Multi Device Control</small>1

Report

Various reports on device status and content usage data are deliverable. Based on this information, you can find insights on better customer service and efficient business management.

