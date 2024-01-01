At fast food stores, when food is ready, there is often an announcement made with a sound, such as "Order number 77 is out." However, there are instances where customers may experience difficulties in hearing these announcements, especially when they are far from the pick-up point or in a noisy environment, resulting in unawareness of their served food.



To address this issue, having a display in the store that shows the order numbers can significantly enhance the customer's experience by providing a more intuitive way to track the progress of their order. LG SuperSign QSR's Q-Manager enables the digitization of the customer's experience, confirming they are informed from the moment their food is prepared until it is ready for pickup.