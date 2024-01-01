We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG SuperSign QSR is a packaged solution for the efficient management of displays in the QSR industry, which includes LG SuperSign CMS, KDS Manager, and Q-Manager. The Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) industry is witnessing rapid digital transformation, aiming to enhance operational efficiency and deliver an improved user experience to customers. As this digital transformation continues, there is a growing demand for a solution that can seamlessly integrate and efficiently manage the increasing number of displays in QSR/F&B stores. LG SuperSign QSR aims to simplify store operations and enhance the overall customer experience by facilitating the management of signage products used within the QSR/F&B industry.
LG SuperSign QSR Structure
LG SuperSign QSR Structure
Dynamic Digital Menu Board
Menu boards can be categorized into two types: analog menu boards composed of simple text and digital menu boards that incorporate visual elements. You may have noticed digital menu boards at fast food stores featuring screen transitions and animations. Compared to traditional menu boards, digital menu boards with displays pique customers’ curiosity, visually convey diverse information, and allow easy modification of menu board images and text.
By leveraging the LG SuperSign CMS solution, you can create a customized menu board that showcases the unique characteristics of your store and produce promotional materials. This enables you to provide menu guidance through the menu board and create engaging promotional content, which may increase sales.
Dynamic Digital Menu Board
Kitchen Display System &POS Integration
Ordering errors are a common challenge in the restaurant industry. Customers may raise complaints if they receive food different from their original order or if the food of a customer who ordered later than the customer who ordered earlier is prepared. LG SuperSign QSR’s KDS Manager offers a solution to systematize the ordering process and minimize such errors. When an order is placed at a kiosk or POS machine, the order details can be displayed in the kitchen, allowing staff to efficiently manage the order queue and increase overall work efficiency.
KDS Manager enhances work efficiency by facilitating clear communication within the restaurant through the following features:
Kitchen Display System & POS Integration
By leveraging these capabilities, KDS Manager streamlines order management, reduces errors, and improves the overall efficiency of restaurant operations
Queuing Management System & Display
At fast food stores, when food is ready, there is often an announcement made with a sound, such as "Order number 77 is out." However, there are instances where customers may experience difficulties in hearing these announcements, especially when they are far from the pick-up point or in a noisy environment, resulting in unawareness of their served food.
To address this issue, having a display in the store that shows the order numbers can significantly enhance the customer's experience by providing a more intuitive way to track the progress of their order. LG SuperSign QSR's Q-Manager enables the digitization of the customer's experience, confirming they are informed from the moment their food is prepared until it is ready for pickup.
Queuing Management System & Display
By implementing Q-Manager, fast food stores can optimize their operations, improve customer satisfaction, and create a more efficient and pleasant dining experience.