Signage 365 care
LG signage 365 care provides fault diagnosis and remote control service to ensure the stable operation of client business. LG will revolutionize the way you conduct business.
Introduction
Signage 365 care is a cloud service solution for remotely managing the operating status of signage displays installed in client workplaces. It provides fault diagnosis and remote-control services via monitoring by LG service, ensuring the stable operation of a client’s business.
*The versions of webOS and displays supported are currently being expanded. For further details, please contact LG sales in your region.
Key features
Maintenance process
Usage scenario
Small business owner
With retail businesses so busy during their open hours, it can be difficult to obtain prompt assistance for signage technical issues during the business day, which can negatively impact revenue given the importance of signage advertising for a retail store. Delivering a critical solution, Signage 365 Care provides remote monitoring of the operating status of signage displays with real-time fault diagnosis so your staff can stay focused on attending to customers.
Si company
With their wide sales networks, SI companies typically must care for broad ranging customers. By adopting Signage 365 care, an SI company is able to manage any issues directly, reducing cost and resource burden, in addition to immediate maintenance and troubleshooting.