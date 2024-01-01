Guideline for Buying Built-in ovens

Features of Built-In Ovens

The latest and most distinguished current models, offering various features and advantages such as ease of installation, use, and operation, multiple cooking functions, precise temperature control, as well as a wide variety of designs and sizes to suit all kitchens.

Built-in oven sizes

Built-in ovens typically have specific dimensions that vary by brand and model, but the standard sizes for the following types are:

• Standard built-in oven: The most common type, with a height of 60 cm, a width of 60 cm, and a depth ranging between 55–58 cm.

• Compact built-in oven: Suitable for smaller spaces, with an approximate height of 45 cm, a width of 60 cm, and a depth of 55 cm.

• Wide built-in oven: Known for its larger capacity, with a height of 60 cm and a width ranging from 70–90 cm, while the depth ranges between 55–58 cm.

Double built-in oven: Consists of a main oven and an upper oven, providing greater capacity and space. The height ranges between 85–90 cm, the width is 60 cm, and the depth ranges from 55–58 cm.

Make sure to check the dimensions and measurements of each oven to choose the right appliance.

Continuing our discussion on built-in ovens, we now highlight the exceptional cooking experience provided by LG ovens.

Why LG Built-In Ovens Lead the Market

LG’s built-in ovens are at the forefront of innovation, offering features that set them apart from the competition. Here’s a closer look:

• Smart technology integration: LG’s smart ovens allow you to connect your appliance to Wi-Fi, enabling remote operation through an app. You can preheat the oven, adjust settings, or check on your dish’s progress—all from your smartphone.

• Diverse cooking functions: LG ovens support a wide range of cooking techniques, such as convection, air frying, and steaming. These options provide flexibility for both novice and experienced cooks.



• Energy efficiency: LG prioritizes sustainability with energy-saving features, such as rapid preheating and consistent temperature control. This not only reduces environmental impact but also lowers utility bills.

• Effortless cleaning: many LG models are equipped with self-cleaning modes, which use high heat or steam to break down food residues. The interiors are designed for easy wiping, saving you time and effort.

• Modern aesthetic: featuring sleek stainless-steel finishes and clean lines, LG’s built-in ovens are both durable and visually appealing. Their designs are versatile, complementing both contemporary and traditional kitchens.

These features make LG built-in ovens a reliable and stylish choice for anyone looking to upgrade their cooking setup. For example, the LG InstaView Oven 76 Liters A+ Air Fry & Air Sous-Vide offers versatile cooking modes like air frying and steaming, enabling effortless preparation of gourmet meals.

Comparing LG Built-In Ovens to Other Options

While freestanding and countertop ovens have their advantages, LG’s built-in models excel in areas that matter most to modern households. Here are some key comparisons:

- Space management: freestanding ovens take up additional floor space, while built-in models blend seamlessly into cabinetry. Countertop ovens occupy valuable counter space, making them less ideal for compact kitchens.

- Performance: LG built-in ovens offer superior temperature control and cooking consistency compared to most freestanding or countertop units.

- Technology: features like Wi-Fi connectivity and multi-mode cooking are standard in LG’s built-in ovens, setting them apart from traditional models.

These advantages highlight why LG’s built-in ovens are an excellent investment for long-term convenience and efficiency.