Ingredients
SERVINGS: 1~2
1/2 cups short grain rice, 600g milk, Pinch of salt, 1/4 cup granulated sugar, 2-3 teaspoons rose water 1/2 teaspoon ground cardamom, Honey for serving, optional
(Weight Range 0.7kg, Microwave-safe bowl)
Manual Cook
1. Mix all ingredients in a deep and large microwave- safe bowl. Cover with plastic wrap and vent.
2. Place food in the oven. Microwave in 1000W for 8-10min. Stir at least twice during cooking.
3. When BEEP, stir then cover with lid. Press start to continue cooking.
4. After cooking, stir and stand covered for 5 minutes.
Auto Cook
MEA: Use Popular Menu No.3
1. Mix all ingredients in a large bowl. Cover with plastic wrap and vent.
2. Place food in the oven. Choose the menu. Press start to cook.
3. When BEEP. Stir then cover with lid. Press start to continue cooking.
4. After cooking. Stir and stand covered for 5 minutes.
*Product images may differ from products released by the country.