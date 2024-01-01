Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Veg.Briyani

Grains/Nuts

Grains/Nuts

Dairy/Eggs

Dairy/Eggs

Herbs/Condiments

Herbs/Condiments

Vegetables

Vegetables

Ingredients

SERVINGS: 1~2

1 1/2 cups basmati rice, 400g water, 2 cups chopped onions, 1 tomato(chopped), 1 cup vegetables-carrot, beans, peas, potato(chopped), 2 green chilies(chopped), 1 teaspoon ginger garlic paste, 1 1/2 teaspoon red chili powder, 1 teaspoon coriander powder, 1 teaspoon cumin powder, 1 tablespoon biryani masala, 1 cinnamon, 2 cardamoms, 2 cloves, 2 small bay leaves, 1 teaspoon fennel seeds, A bunch of finely chopped coriander leaves(cilantro) and mint leaves, 1 tablespoon oil, 2 tablespoons ghee or clarified butter Salt to taste
(Weight Range 1.0kg, Microwave-safe bowl)

Image of pressing a menu button.

Manual Cook

1. Cook all vegetables and spices in a lightly oiled frying pan until lightly browned.
2. Place the cooked vegetable mixture into a deep and large microwave-safe bowl and add rice and water. Cover with plastic wrap and vent.
3. Place food in the oven. Microwave on 1000W for 8 minutes.
*Stir at least twice during cooking.

Auto Cook

Asia: Use Popular Menu No.8

1. Cook all vegetables and spices in a lightly oiled frying pan until lightly browned.
2. Place the cooked vegetable mixture into a deep and large microwave-safe bowl and add rice and water. Cover with plastic wrap and vent.
3. Place food in the oven. Choose the menu, press start. Stir at least twice during cooking.

