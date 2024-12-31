We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Real 4K Quantum Dot NanoCell Colour Technology LED TV 65 Inch QNED80 Series, Cinema Screen Design 4K Cinema HDR WebOS Smart AI ThinQ Local Dimming
*LCD, LED, OLED TV have Two Years Warranty.
**Product Shelf Life time is 7 years.
See Pure Colors Even Richer
There are two TV screens – one on left another on right. There are same images of a blue butterfly sucking honey on a pink flower. An image on left is a bit pale while an image on right is very vivid.
Dimming Pro
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*QNED90/85/80 feature the α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K.
AI Picture Pro
There is a close-up of a woman’s face on left and on right. On left seems darker and less clearer image and on right seems a brighter and clearer image of a woman’s face.
*QNED90/85/80 feature AI 4K Upscaling.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
D-1
AI Sound Pro
*QNED90/85/80 feature α7 Gen5 AI Processor and virtual surround 5.1.2 up-mix.
D-4
"*Service availability may differ by region or country.
*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services."
Smart Assistant & Connectivity
There are four logos displaced in order – Hey Google, alexa built-in, Works with Apple AirPlay, Works with Apple HomeKit.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
*Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries.
*Menus displayed may be different upon release.
*Support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit may vary by region.
*QNED99/95/90 features hands-free voice control.
D-3
Sports Alert
There are Sports Alert graphic UI showing two sports team logos (Jungle King and Dragon) and the two buttons on the right that says “Watch” and “No Alert”. The tagline says "This is the score for the current sports channel".
*Service availability may differ by region or country.
D-2
My Profile
There are pictograms of three users on LG Account - the names below each face are Max, Rachel, and David.
*An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the homescreen will only display up to 10 profiles.
D-5
HDR10 Pro
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
A man is staring outside, looking mad. The image is divided into two part. On left half of image appears to be dull and less vibrant color, while on the right half of image looks more vibrant with more colors. On left top corner says ‘conventional’, on right top corner says ‘HDR 10 PRO’.
FILMMAKER MODE
A movie director is looking at a big TV monitor, editing something. The TV screen shows a tower crane in purple sky. FILMMAKER Mode logo is placed on bottom right corner.
D-8
Game Optimizer & Dashboard
An image of a Game dashboard – its palette shows icons of game status, dark mode, App on App, Game optimizer, all settings, and user guide.
*Items in the Game Optimizer menu may vary by series.
D-9
HGiG
An image shows a woman holding a gun, wearing a full-covered face mask. A left half of image is pale with less color, and right half of image is relatively more colorful.
*Support for HGiG may vary by country.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
An image shows a woman holding a gun, wearing a full-covered face mask. A left half of image is pale with less color, and right half of image is relatively more colorful.
4K 120Hz, ALLM, eARC, & VRR
There is a red fighter plane and an image is divided into two – left half of image seems less colorful and slightly darker while right half of image is brighter and more colorful. On left top corner of image says Conventional and on right top corner is LG QNED Logo.
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
There is a red fighter plane and an image is divided into two – left half of image seems less colorful and slightly darker while right half of image is brighter and more colorful. On left top corner of image says Conventional and on right top corner is LG QNED Logo.
AMD FreeSync Premium
There are two TVs – on the left shows a car racing game scene with a racing car. On the right also shows the same game scene but in a brighter and clearer picture display. On right top corner shows AMD FreeSync premium logo.
*QNED99/90/85/80 feature AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Netflix streaming membership required.
*Content and app availability may vary by country or region. Separate subscription required for Disney+. (c) 2022 Disney and its related entities.
*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Apple TV+ and/or select content may not be available in all regions.
*Apple TV+ requires a subscription.
*Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
*Supported services may differ by country.
*Content on box may vary by model or country.
All Spec
PLATFORM
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS Smart TV
-
Number of CPUs
Quad
-
Main Processor (SoC)
α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
BLU Type
Edge
DISPLAY
-
Type
4K QNED
-
Screen Size
65
-
Resolution
3840x2160
-
Color QNED / NanoCell
QNED
-
LCD (IPS, VA)
Multi
-
Color / Wide Color Gamut
Nano Color Pro
-
Color display bits / Billion Rich Colors
Yes
-
Contrast / Dimming
Local Dimming
-
Refresh Rate
Refresh Rate 120Hz
VIDEO AND PICTURE QUALITY
-
AI Picture Pro
AI Picture Pro
-
AI Upscaling
AI Upscaling
-
AI Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR)
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
HDR
Active HDR
-
HDR10 Pro - RF / HDMI / CP / USB (4K/2K)
Yes / Yes / Yes / Yes (4K/2K)
-
HLG - RF / HDMI / CP / USB (4K/2K)
Yes / Yes / Yes / Yes (4K/2K)
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping / Pro
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
4K HFR - RF / HDMI / CP / USB
Yes
-
2K HFR - RF / HDMI / CP / USB
Yes
-
Motion Pro
Motion Pro
-
HEVC
4K@120p,10bit
-
VP9 (Video Decoder)
4K@60p, 10bit
-
AV1 (Video Decoder)
4K@60p, 10bit
-
FreeSync Compatible
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimizer(VRR/ALLM/GameGenre PQ & AI Game Sound)
Yes / Yes / Yes
-
Picture Mode
Yes 9 modes
(Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
AUDIO AND SOUND QUALITY
-
Speaker(Sound Output)
20W (10W per Channel)
-
Channel
2.0ch
-
Direction
Down Firing
-
Simultaneous Audio Output(optic and HP output Jack output)
Yes
-
DOLBY ATMOS
Yes
-
AI Sound / Pro
AI Sound Pro
(Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Clear Voice Pro
Clear Voice Pro
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes
-
WiSA Speakers
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Sound Share
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X
(Refer to manual)
-
SoundBar Mode Control
Yes
-
TV Sound Mode Share
Yes
AI SMART FUNCTION
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
(Arabic/Hebrew/Turkish)
-
Speech to Text
Yes
-
LG Voice Search
Yes
-
AI Home
Yes
-
AI Recommendation
Yes
-
Intelligent Edit
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
-
Apple Homekit
Yes
(Excluding Iran, Sudan & Syria)
-
Screen Share
Yes
-
ThinQ App
Yes
-
Airplay2
Yes
(Excluding Iran, Sudan & Syria)
-
Next Picks
Yes
(Smart Tips only)
-
Magic Explorer
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
-
Quick Access
Yes
-
Universal Control
Yes
-
360° VR Play
Yes
-
Related Content Search
Yes
-
Art Gallery
Yes
-
Apps (LG Store)
Yes
-
DIAL
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
TV On With Mobile
Yes
-
Wi-Fi TV On
Yes
-
Bluetooth Low Energy On
Yes
-
Live Plus(ACR-based Bilateral Service)
Yes
-
Hotel Mode
Yes
-
Sports Alert
Yes
-
Music Discovery
Yes
-
Multi View
Yes
-
Room to Room Share
Yes (receive)
-
Family settings
Yes
-
USB
Yes
BROADCASTING
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
Yes
-
Terrestrial
DVB-T2
-
Cable
DVB-C
-
Satellite
DVB-S2
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
-
Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)
Yes
-
Teletext Page
Yes(2000 page)
-
Teletext (Top/Flof/List)
Yes
-
[DVB] Subtitle
Yes
-
AD (Audio Description)
Yes
-
EPG (8days)
Yes
(Online EPG unavailable)
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
4 (Side)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)
eARC (HDMI 3)
-
USB
1 (Rear) / 1 (Side)
-
LAN
Yes (Rear)
-
RF In
2 (Side, RF/Sat)
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
Yes (Rear)
-
Wifi
Yes (802.11ac)
-
Bluetooth
Yes (V5.0)
POWER & GREEN
-
Power Supply
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
-
Energy saving Mode
Yes
-
Illuminance Green sensor
Yes
-
Energy Standard
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Remote
MR22GN (NFC)
-
Battereis
Yes
(AA x 2EA)
-
Power Cable
Yes (Detached)
ADDITIONAL FEATURE
-
Auto Calibration
Yes
-
OSD Language
16 language
(English, Spanish, French, Portuguese, Russian, Indonesian, Malayan, Vietnamese, Thai, Arabic, Kurdish, Afrikaans, Amharic, Hausa, Swahili, Farsi)
-
Time Machine (DVR)
Yes
-
Digital Recording
Yes
-
Analog DVR
Yes
-
Time Shift
Yes
-
Slim Bracket Compatible
Yes
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Gray Scale
Yes
-
Invert Colors
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Without stand W x H x D (mm)
1452x839x44.3
-
With stand W x H x D (mm)
1452x906x295
-
Without stand (Kg)
24.5
-
With stand (Kg)
24.9
