LG Real 4K Quantum Dot NanoCell Colour Technology LED TV 86 Inch QNED80 Series, Cinema Screen Design 4K Cinema HDR WebOS Smart AI ThinQ Local Dimming
See Pure Colors Even Richer
There are two TV screens – one on left another on right. There are same images of a blue butterfly sucking honey on a pink flower. An image on left is a bit pale while an image on right is very vivid.
Dimming Pro
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*QNED90/85/80 feature the α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K.
AI Picture Pro
There is a close-up of a woman’s face on left and on right. On left seems darker and less clearer image and on right seems a brighter and clearer image of a woman’s face.
*AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.
*QNED99/95 feature AI 8K Upscaling.
*QNED90/85/80 feature AI 4K Upscaling.
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
AI Sound Pro
*QNED90/85/80 feature α7 Gen5 AI Processor and virtual surround 5.1.2 up-mix.
"*Service availability may differ by region or country.
*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services."
Smart Assistant & Connectivity
There are four logos displaced in order – Hey Google, alexa built-in, Works with Apple AirPlay, Works with Apple HomeKit.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
*Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries.
*Menus displayed may be different upon release.
*Support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit may vary by region.
*QNED99/95/90 features hands-free voice control.
Sports Alert
There are Sports Alert graphic UI showing two sports team logos (Jungle King and Dragon) and the two buttons on the right that says “Watch” and “No Alert”. The tagline says "This is the score for the current sports channel".
*Service availability may differ by region or country.
My Profile
There are pictograms of three users on LG Account - the names below each face are Max, Rachel, and David.
*An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the homescreen will only display up to 10 profiles.
HDR10 Pro
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
A man is staring outside, looking mad. The image is divided into two part. On left half of image appears to be dull and less vibrant color, while on the right half of image looks more vibrant with more colors. On left top corner says ‘conventional’, on right top corner says ‘HDR 10 PRO’.
FILMMAKER MODE
A movie director is looking at a big TV monitor, editing something. The TV screen shows a tower crane in purple sky. FILMMAKER Mode logo is placed on bottom right corner.
Game Optimizer & Dashboard
An image of a Game dashboard – its palette shows icons of game status, dark mode, App on App, Game optimizer, all settings, and user guide.
*Items in the Game Optimizer menu may vary by series.
HGiG
An image shows a woman holding a gun, wearing a full-covered face mask. A left half of image is pale with less color, and right half of image is relatively more colorful.
*Support for HGiG may vary by country.
An image shows a woman holding a gun, wearing a full-covered face mask. A left half of image is pale with less color, and right half of image is relatively more colorful.
4K 120Hz, ALLM, eARC, & VRR
There is a red fighter plane and an image is divided into two – left half of image seems less colorful and slightly darker while right half of image is brighter and more colorful. On left top corner of image says Conventional and on right top corner is LG QNED Logo.
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
AMD FreeSync Premium
There are two TVs – on the left shows a car racing game scene with a racing car. On the right also shows the same game scene but in a brighter and clearer picture display. On right top corner shows AMD FreeSync premium logo.
*QNED99/90/85/80 feature AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
*Netflix streaming membership required.
*Content and app availability may vary by country or region. Separate subscription required for Disney+. (c) 2022 Disney and its related entities.
*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Apple TV+ and/or select content may not be available in all regions.
*Apple TV+ requires a subscription.
*Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
*Supported services may differ by country.
*Content on box may vary by model or country.
Key Specs
-
Display Type
4K QNED
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
Nano Color Pro
-
Picture Processor
α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1925 x 1105 x 46.1
-
TV Weight without Stand
54.5
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
4K QNED
-
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Backlight Type
Edge
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
Nano Color Pro
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
AI Picture
AI Picture Pro
-
AI Upscaling
AI 4K Upscaling
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes
-
AI Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR)
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
Dimming Technology
Local Dimming
-
Motion
Motion Pro
-
Picture Mode
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 fps (HDMI)
GAMING
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Gray Scale
Yes
-
Invert Colors
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1925 x 1105 x 46.1
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
1925 x 1165 x 359
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
2115 x 1215 x 228
-
TV Stand (WxD)
1532 x 359
-
TV Weight without Stand
54.5
-
TV Weight with Stand
55.5
-
Packaging Weight
68.2
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
600 x 400
AUDIO
-
AI Sound
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes
-
WiSA Ready
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 3)
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Ethernet Input
1ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
SMART TV
-
Works with Apple Homekit
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
Yes
-
Art Gallery
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 22
-
Sports Alert
Yes
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
Family Settings
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
What people are saying
