Gamme LG Therma V pompe à chaleur air-eau

Découvrez la gamme de PAC air-eau LG THERMA V

02/01/2022

Des solutions de chauffage innovantes et performantes

 

La gamme LG THERMA V

Les pompes à chaleur air-eau LG THERMA V sont des solutions complètes qui fournissent chauffage, refroidissement et eau chaude si besoin en utilisant 75% d’air et 25% d’électricité1. L'une des innovations technologiques apportée par cette gamme consiste à utiliser plus d'énergie renouvelable à travers l'air et moins d'énergie fossile ; tout en fournissant du chauffage de façon performante et économique. En effet, pour 1 kW d’électricité consommée, la pompe à chaleur air-eau restitue jusqu’à 5,04 kW2 de chaleur.

1. Pour plus d'informations, voir le site l'association européenne des pompes à chaleur air-eau EHPA https://www.ehpa.org/technology/
2. COP du modèle Hydrosplit HU121MRB.U30 avec une température d’air extérieur à 7°C et une température de sortie de l’eau à 35°C

Avec une classe énergétique allant jusqu’à A+++,des indices ETAS jusqu’à 183% et SCOP jusqu’à 4,65, les utilisateurs profitent de solutions de chauffage innovantes, performantes, économiques et avec un impact réduit sur l’environnement Découvrez sans plus tarder les différents modèles de la gamme THERMA V.

Les différents modèles de la gamme THERMA V et leurs avantages

La gamme THERMA V comprend plusieurs modèles et puissances pour répondre aux besoins des utilisateurs et s'adapter à toute installation (maisons neuves et rénovées). :

Monobloc moyenne température 65°C R32

 

Split moyenne température 65°C R32, 57°C R410A et Duo ECS R32

 

Hydrosplit moyenne température 65°C R32 et Duo ECS R32

 

Split haute température 80°C R410A

Les technologies innovantes intégrées aux pompes à chaleur air-eau LG THERMA V

Compresseur Scroll R1

Toutes les pompes à chaleur air-eau LG sont équipées du compresseur scroll R1 de LG. Grâce à sa structure étudiée pour améliorer les performances3, la plage de fonctionnement est étendue jusqu'à 135Hz et le niveau sonore ainsi que les vibrations sont réduits3. De plus, avec la gestion intelligente de l’huile et le retour direct, le niveau d’huile est automatiquement évalué et équilibré pour limiter les pertes d’énergie et optimiser l’efficacité du compresseur.

Injection Flash Gaz

Dans le cas du réfrigérant R32, il est très important de contrôler correctement la température de refoulement du compresseur. Dans les THERMA V, la technologie d’injection de flash gaz est appliquée pour contrôler efficacement la température du réfrigérant, apportant une plage de chauffage étendue et des performances par température extérieure basse améliorée3.

Protection contre la corrosion Ocean Black Fin

Le traitement époxy anticorrosion Ocean Black Fin protège l’échangeur de chaleur des conditions extérieures corrosives : la pollution industrielle, les moisissures, les endroits salins… En protégeant le produit, ce traitement lui permet également de durer dans le temps et de continuer à offrir des performances optimales.

3. Par rapport à une ancienne génération LG.

Capteur intelligent de température et de pression

En fonction des variations de la température extérieure, le compresseur peut être plus ou moins long à fournir le chauffage et la performance demandée. En contrôlant à la fois la température et la pression, la capteur intelligent LG permet d’atteindre la température configurée dans des délais courts et de façon optimale et précise. Ainsi, le fonctionnement de la pompe à chaleur air-eau est toujours efficace, quelles que soient les conditions climatiques extérieures.

Pour en savoir plus sur chaque modèle, n’hésitez pas à consulter les pages produits ainsi que les fiches techniques disponibles dans la section « Catalogue & Dépliant & Document » de la catégorie « Air Solution ».

