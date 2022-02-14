About Cookies on This Site

solution de chauffage Hydrosplit sur une maison en extérieur

Découvrez la technologie Hydrosplit

02/14/2022

Une solution de chauffage innovante aux liaisons hydrauliques

solution de chauffage Hydrosplit sur une maison en extérieur

En Octobre 2020, LG Electronics avait lancé son premier modèle Hydrosplit R32. Pour soutenir cette nouvelle alternative qui permet de répondre aux enjeux réglementaires ainsi qu’aux problématiques rencontrées dans le résidentiel, LG Electronics lance la 2ème génération de sa gamme THERMA V Hydrosplit R32 et la complète avec un modèle intégrant un ballon d’eau chaude sanitaire, la THERMA V Hydrosplit ECS R32.

Qu’est-ce que la technologie Hydrosplit ?

A mi-chemin entre la Monobloc et la Split, l’Hydrosplit est une solution de chauffage innovante. Comme la Monobloc, aucune manipulation de réfrigérant n’est nécessaire puisque les liaisons entre le module hydraulique intérieur et le groupe extérieur sont uniquement hydrauliques. Le réfrigérant R32 se situe uniquement dans le groupe extérieur. Comme la Split, les principales interventions sont effectuées sur le module hydraulique (paramétrages, maintenance ou intégration d’un appoint électrique).

solution de chauffage Hydrosplit sur une maison en extérieur

 

L’Hydrosplit est donc une alternative qui permet d’avoir une charge importante de réfrigérant R32 comme une Monobloc, tout en gardant la praticité d’une Split. Ce nouveau modèle permet de répondre efficacement à des problématiques rencontrées par les installateurs et les utilisateurs finaux.

Quels sont les avantages de la technologie Hydrosplit pour les installateurs ?

Au-delà des avantages communs qu’apporte la gamme LG THERMA V, les modèles Hydrosplit répondent à des problématiques spécifiques rencontrées par les installateurs.

solution de chauffage Hydrosplit sur une maison en extérieur

Nouvelle offre : vous élargissez votre offre en proposant une alternative aux modèles que vous proposez déjà.

 

Sûreté : le modèle Hydrosplit répond aux problématiques de sûreté puisqu’avec ses liaisons uniquement hydrauliques, il n’y a pas de réfrigérant qui circule dans le logement.

 

Applications éligibles : en répondant aux problématiques de réfrigérant et de puissance, ce modèle peut être installée dans d’avantage de logements.

 

Installation et maintenance : vous ne manipulez pas de réfrigérant ce qui vous permet de gagner en confort et en simplicité.

Découvrez les modèles Hydrosplit de la gamme LG THERMA V

La pompe à chaleur air-eau LG THERMA V Hydrosplit est une solution complète qui fournit chauffage, refroidissement et eau chaude si besoin en utilisant 75% d’air et 25% d’électricité1.

1. Pour plus d'informations, voir le site l'association européenne des pompes à chaleur air-eau EHPA https://www.ehpa.org/technology/>

La famille Hydrosplit comprend plusieurs modèles et puissances pour répondre aux besoins des utilisateurs et s'adapter à toute installation (maisons neuves et rénovées).

solution de chauffage Hydrosplit sur une maison en extérieur

Comme toute la gamme THERMA V, les modèles Hydrosplit bénéficient des technologies LG avancées2 telles que le compresseur Scroll R1, l’injection Flash Gaz, le traitement anticorrosion Ocean Black FinTM, le capteur intelligent de température et de pression… Ces produits sont certifiés par Eurovent3, EHPA4 et Keymark5 et sont éligibles aux aides financières accordées par l’Etat (Ma Prime Rénov’, CEE, prime coup de pouce chauffage…).

2. Pour plus d'informations, consulter l’article « Découvrez la gamme de PAC air-eau LG THERMA V »
3. Eurovent Certita Certification est une association européenne et leader mondial de la certification tierce partie des performances des produits dans les domaines du chauffage, de la ventilation, de la climatisation et de la réfrigération. Pour consulter les certifications Eurovent, cliquez ici : https://www.eurovent-certification.com/fr/advancedsearch/counter
4. L’EHPA (European Heat Pump Association) est l’association européenne des pompes à chaleur air-eau qui représente les intérêts de l’industrie des pompes à chaleur air-eau au niveau international. Pour en savoir plus sur les certifications EHPA, cliquez ici : https://www.ehpa.org/
5. Keymark est une marque de certification européenne indépendante qui démontre la conformité aux normes européennes. Pour consulter les certifications Keymark, cliquez ici : https://keymark.eu/en/certificates/certificates-data-base

solution de chauffage Hydrosplit sur une maison en extérieur

Des outils intelligents sont développés pour faire gagner du temps aux installateurs lors de la mise en service et lors de vos interventions.

Avec le configurateur de chauffage LG, vous pouvez préparer les réglages à l’avance et les enregistrer sur une carte mémoire. Sur le site de l’installation, vous n’avez plus qu’à insérer la carte mémoire à l’arrière de la télécommande pour activer les paramètres configurés. En résumé, vous créez vos réglages à l’avance afin d'optimiser votre temps sur la fin de vos chantiers lors de la mise en service. La télécommande intuitive intégrée au module hydraulique a un menu installateur dédié qui enregistre jusqu’à 50 éléments dans l’historique. Cela vous permet d’adapter votre intervention en fonction de l’événement et de gagner du temps sur votre intervention.

Pour en savoir plus sur chaque modèle Hydrosplit LG, n’hésitez pas à consulter les pages produits ainsi que les fiches techniques disponibles dans la section « Catalogue & Dépliant & Document » de la catégorie « Air Solution ».

