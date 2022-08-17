About Cookies on This Site

astuces pour passer un bon été au frais

Les astuces et bonnes habitudes pour passer l'été au frais

08/17/2022

Avec LG, découvrez les astuces et les bonnes habitudes à adopter pour passer un été au frais.

A travers cet article, LG vous partage des astuces et bonnes habitudes à adopter pour limiter la température intérieure et des conseils pour optimiser l’utilisation de votre climatiseur. Passez l’été au frais tout en limitant la consommation d’énergie, c’est possible !

1) Comment limiter la température intérieure ?

Pour maintenir un environnement agréable, pensez à bien fermer les fenêtres, les volets et les stores pour éviter que le soleil tape sur les vitres et fasse rapidement monter la température intérieure. Pensez également à aérer aux heures les plus fraîches, par exemple le matin avant de partir au travail et la nuit

2) Quand allumer son climatiseur ?

La température intérieure idéale se situe entre 21 et 26°C en été. Jusqu'à ce seuil, privilégiez l'ouverture des fenêtres pour créer des courants d’air ou l'utilisation d'un ventilateur pour vous rafraîchir. Au-delà, privilégiez l'utilisation du climatiseur sur des temps courts, en veillant à bien fermer vos fenêtres et portes lorsque vous l'allumez.

 

 

*Source : https://librairie.ademe.fr/cadic/104/guide-pratique-chaud-dehors-frais-dedans.pdf?modal=false

3) Quelle température programmer ?

Pour rafraîchir votre intérieur, la réglementation recommande de programmer votre climatiseur à 26°C au plus bas, avec pas plus de 5 à 7°C* de différence entre la température intérieure et extérieure. Par exemple, en passant de 22 à 26°C, vous divisez par deux la consommation électrique du climatiseur*. Vous créez donc un environnement suffisamment confortable, tout en faisant des économies d'énergie.

 

 

*Source : https://librairie.ademe.fr/cadic/104/guide-pratique-chaud-dehors-frais-dedans.pdf?modal=false

4) Quel mode choisir ?

Le mode COOL sert à rafraîchir la pièce, le mode DRY permet de déshumidifier et le mode FAN de ventiler. Grâce au mode TIMER, vous pourrez programmer à l'avance le fonctionnement et l'arrêt de votre climatiseur. Et avec l'application LG ThinQ, vous pouvez facilement contrôler votre climatiseur à distance, que vous soyez chez vous ou sur le chemin du retour.

5) Comment entretenir son climatiseur ?

Pensez à entretenir régulièrement votre climatiseur en nettoyant le filtre toutes les deux semaines. En effet, si les filtres sont obstrués, l’air frais circule moins bien et le climatiseur utilise plus d’énergie pour fonctionner.

En appliquant au quotidien ces astuces et gestes simples, vous profitez d’un environnement agréable tout en limitant la consommation d’énergie liée à votre climatiseur.

Life’s good !