Radiateur avec une femme à côté qui se couvre avec un plaid

Passer l'hiver au chaud en limitant sa consommation d'énergie

11/01/2022

Découvrez les astuces et bonnes habitudes à adopter chez vous pour l’hiver.

Saviez-vous que le chauffage représente 66% des consommations énergétiques d’un foyer en France* ? Avec l’hiver qui approche, nous songeons déjà à allumer nos solutions de chauffage. Or, nombreux appréhendent une consommation d’énergie importante.

Passer l’hiver au chaud en limitant sa consommation d'énergie

Comment donc concillier confort et économie ? Voici nos conseils afin de passer un hiver au chaud et sans surprise !

*Source : https://librairie.ademe.fr/cadic/2222/guide-pratique-chauffer-mieux-moins-cher.pdf?modal=false

Les gestes à appliquer au quotiden.

Afin de préserver la chaleur dans votre logement, certains gestes anodins peuvent contribuer à maintenir une température ambiante dans vos pièces, notamment si vous êtes équipés d’un chauffage avec thermostat ce qui offre peu de flexibilité car la température sélectionnée est constante. Ainsi, pensez donc à :
• Garder les portes fermées,
• Fermer les fenêtres,
• Eviter de laisser couler l’eau chaude (par exemple quand vous vous brossez les dents ou vous faites la vaisselle).

1%20-%20Desktop_preparer

Pour renouveler l’air intérieur, il est toutefois recommandé de continuer à aérer son logement, même en hiver, par séquences de 5 à 10 minutes à renouveler 3 à 4 fois dans la journée*.

*Sourcehttps://agirpourlatransition.ademe.fr/particuliers/maison/sante/pourquoi-conseille-daerer-logement-tous-jours

Votre logement est-il bien isolé ?

Un logement bien isolé permet de* :
• Mieux conserver la chaleur,
• Consommer moins d’énergie pour le chauffage,
• Réduire votre facture d’énergie.

2%20-%20Desktop_preparer

  • Ainsi, vous bénéficiez d’un confort optimal* :
    • La température ambiante est quasiment égale à celle ressentie (par exemple pour une température ambiante de 20°C, le mur est à 19°C et le ressenti est de 19,5°C),
    • Il n’y a pas d’infiltrations d’air,
    • Le taux d’humité est compris entre 35 et 60%.

    Avant d’envisager de changer de solution de chauffage, vérifiez le niveau d’isolation et le taux d’humidité de votre logement.

    *Source : https://librairie.ademe.fr/cadic/2222/guide-pratique-chauffer-mieux-moins-cher.pdf?modal=false

Choisir la bonne température : un choix économique.

Avec le froid, nous avons tendance à vouloir augmenter le thermostat du chauffage. Mais est-ce vraiment nécessaire ? Selon l’ADEME, chauffer de 1°C en plus augmente votre consommation de 7%*. L’agence recommande de garder une température entre 19 et 21°C dans les pièces occupées la journée, et 17°C la nuit et en journée dans les pièces peu occupées**.

 

*Source : https://librairie.ademe.fr/cadic/7341/infographie-thermostat-programmable.pdf
**Sourcehttps://librairie.ademe.fr/cadic/2222/guide-pratique-chauffer-mieux-moins-cher.pdf?modal=false

Entretenir son chauffage pour qu’il demeure performant

L’entretien d’un chauffage et d’un appareil de production d’eau chaude est indispensable pour participer à son bon fonctionnement en gardant une bonne performance*.

3%20-%20Desktop_preparer

Pour se faire, il doit être réalisé par un professionnel qualifié et expérimenté**. En faisant appel à des installateurs certifiés RGE QualiPAC***, vous êtes sûrs de passer par des professionnels certifiés et reconnus par l’ADEME et le gouvernement Français. Sous certaines conditions, vous pouvez également bénéficier d’aides financières pour vos travaux d’économies. Nous vous invitons à vous rapprocher des organismes afin de vous assurer de votre éligibilité.

 

*Source : https://librairie.ademe.fr/cadic/2222/guide-pratique-chauffer-mieux-moins-cher.pdf?modal=false
**Source : https://librairie.ademe.fr/cadic/1977/fiche-entretien-des-chaudieres.pdf
**Source : QualiPac est une certification RGE (Reconnu Garant de l'Environnement) qui accédite les entreprises du bâtiment lors de l'installation des énergies renouvelables. Voir le site officiel de l'organisme Qualit'ENR : https://www.qualit-enr.org/

En conclusion

En appliquant ces recommandations et gestes simples, vous profitez d’un environnement sans avoir à vous soucier de votre consommation d’énergie liée à votre chauffage.

