About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
MULTI V i
MULTI V S
MULTI V WATER 5
MULTI V M
Unités intérieures
Kits hydrauliques

MULTI V S

Le MULTI V S de LG est une solution VRF compacte mais puissante, idéale pour les résidences et les petits bureaux, offrant un rendement optimal tout en réduisant les coûts de fonctionnement. Découvrez le MULTI V S plus petit, plus puissant et plus respectueux de l’environnement.

MULTI V S 1

MULTI V S

Un VRF plus compact, puissant et écologique pour les

résidences et les petits bureaux.

Cassette 4 voies

Cassette 1 voie

Unité fixée au mur

Solutions intérieures à tous les espaces

Combinez les unités murales de base avec divers modèles montés au plafond pour vous adapter à l’aménagement de votre maison. Vous pouvez également opter pour un kit de purification de l’air pour améliorer la qualité de l’air intérieur.

Solutions intérieures à tous les espaces

Combinez les unités murales de base avec divers modèles montés au plafond pour vous adapter à l’aménagement de votre maison. Vous pouvez également opter pour un kit de purification de l’air pour améliorer la qualité de l’air intérieur.

Solutions intérieures à tous les espaces

Combinez les unités murales de base avec divers modèles montés au plafond pour vous adapter à l’aménagement de votre maison. Vous pouvez également opter pour un kit de purification de l’air pour améliorer la qualité de l’air intérieur.

Compact et léger

Le ventilateur MULTI V S 1 inclut la technologie et l’efficacité du modèle à 2 ventilateurs. Avec sa taille compacte et son poids léger, il encombre moins la vue à l’extérieur et facilite considérablement l’installation.

Compact et léger 1

Agent frigorigène R32 efficace et respectueux de l’environnement

Agent frigorigène R32 efficace et respectueux de l’environnement

L’agent frigorigène R32 a un rendement écologique élevé, même quand il est utilisé en petite quantité, par rapport à l’agent frigorigène R410A, qui est plus courant. Cela implique un moindre impact sur le réchauffement climatique global et un épuisement minimal de la couche d’ozone.

*Modèle avec agent frigorigène R32 uniquement