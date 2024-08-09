About Cookies on This Site

Solution d’eau chaude (Kit Hydro)

Le Kit Hydro de LG fournit un chauffage au sol et une alimentation en eau chaude pour un environnement intérieur chaleureux extrêmement confortable. Il offre également une solution très haut rendement lorsqu’il est utilisé avec le MULTI V.

De la vapeur chaude émane de la baignoire.

Kit Hydro

Fournir un chauffage par le sol et une alimentation en eau chaude pour un environnement intérieur chaud.

Image montrant les avantages de l’utilisation conjointe du MULTI V et du Kit Hydro.

Solution d’eau chaude avec MULTI V

L’association des solutions MULTI V et Kit Hydro fournit à la fois le refroidissement, le chauffage et l’alimentation en eau chaude.

Solution éco-responsable

Cette solution énergétique écologique sans émission de CO2 peut être appliquée à diverses installations nécessitant un chauffage et une alimentation en eau chaude, comme les hôpitaux, les maisons et les complexes touristiques.

Montre que les produits peuvent être appliqués à diverses installations telles que les hôpitaux et les maisons.

Économie d’espace

Le Kit Hydro fixé au mur avec le MULTI V S en extérieur convient aux applications résidentielles grâce à sa taille et sa conception compactes.

 

Images montrant des produits installés dans des murs et des pièces chaudes.