MULTI V WATER 5

Le MULTI V WATER 5 de LG est un système de refroidissement par eau offrant un fonctionnement très efficace et économique.
Cette unité extérieure compacte et légère permet une installation flexible.

Montre deux produits Multi V Water 5 de LG installés.

Système d’alimentation en eau hautement efficace et économique avec espace d’installation flexible.

Des graphiques à barres sont présentés d’un côté à l’autre. Le côté gauche montre que le produit MULTI V WATER 5 a permis une économie de puissance absorbée de 16 % par rapport aux versions précédentes. Le côté droit montre un rendement supérieur de 21 %.

Système économique et à haut rendement

Reposant sur une méthode de refroidissement par eau, le MULTI V WATER 5 optimise les performances et assure un excellent échange thermique dans les immeubles de grande hauteur, permettant ainsi d’économiser l’électricité.

Contrôle de débit d’eau variable (en option)

Montre le contrôle variable du débit d’eau.

On peut voir des fenêtres sur les côtés gauche et droit du produit installé. À l’extérieur de la fenêtre de gauche, on peut voir le vent souffler fort vers la fenêtre par une journée d’hiver très froide. À l’extérieur de la fenêtre de droite, on peut voir une journée d’été chaude, qui diffuse de la chaleur vers la fenêtre. Le produit y montre une forte présence.

Haut rendement, peu importe les conditions externes

