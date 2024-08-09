About Cookies on This Site

Multi V Water IV

Le MULTI V Water IV de LG est une solution à haute performance et avec une grande flexibilité d'installation qui permet de réaliser des économies d'énergie. Avec LG, révolutionnez votre confort au quotidien.

MULTI_V_Water_IV_01

MULTI V Water IV

Système de condensation à eau hautement efficace et économique avec une grande flexibilité d'installation.

Fonctionnalités Application de la solution Gamme
Fonctionnalités
Nous contacter
MULTI_V_Water_IV_02_FR_re

Système économique et à haut rendement énergétique

Reposant sur la condensation à eau, le MULTI V Water IV assure d'excellentes performances énergétiques pour les immeubles de grande hauteur, permettant ainsi de faire des économies d'énergie.

MULTI_V_Water_IV_03

Compresseur à convertisseur LG de 4ème génération

Le MULTI V Water IV a un compresseur Scroll à haut rendement avec une plage de fréquence de 15 à 150Hz. Il améliore les performances avec moins de vibrations et de bruit.

Plage de vitesse du compresseur élargie

La réaction rapide améliore les performances à charges partielles.

Gestion intelligente de l'huile

La récupération d'huile ne survient que lorsque c'est nécessaire, ce qui augmente la fiabilité du compresseur et le confort de l'utilisateur.

HiPOR™

Les pertes d'énergie sont éliminées en renvoyant l'huile directement dans le compresseur pour un rendement amélioré.

Taille compacte

L'unité extérieure est légère et compacte, conçue pour être empilable, ce qui permet un gain d'espace de 50%.

Poids faible

Le MULTI V Water IV est facile à transporter et à installer grâce à la réduction de 13 % de ses dimensions et de 15 % de son poids total.

Contrôle de débit d'eau variable (option)

LG a appliqué un système de contrôle du débit d'eau variable pour le système DRV refroidi à l'eau afin d'optimiser le contrôle du débit d'eau dans des conditions de charge partielle de refroidissement ou de chauffage. Cela a permis de réduire la consommation d'énergie de la pompe de circulation.

MULTI_V_Water_IV_07_FR

Haute efficacité pour toutes les conditions extérieures

Les performances du MULTI V Water IV restent stables quelles que soient les conditions extérieures (température, humidité).

VRF_Multi-V-Water-IV_08_CA-FR_Re

Le MULTI V Water IV est une solution adaptée pour

MULTI V Water IV Line Up1

Gamme MULTI V Water IV

Air_Solution_03

Nous contacter

N'hésitez pas à nous contacter pour toute information sur nos produits. Nous reviendrons rapidement vers vous.

