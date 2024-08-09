About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

THERMA V Split moyenne température R32

La PAC air-eau idéale pour le neuf comme pour la rénovation qui produit de l'eau chaude jusqu'à 65°C.

THERMA V Split moyenne temp. R32

La PAC air-eau idéale pour le neuf comme pour la rénovation qui produit de l'eau chaude jusqu'à 65°C.

Fonctionnalités Gamme
Fonctionnalités
Nous Contacter

Design moderne pour se fondre dans le décor

Fonctionnement de la THERMA V Split moyenne température

La pompe à chaleur air-eau LG THERMA V Split moyenne température est une solution complète qui vous fournit chauffage, refroidissement et si besoin eau chaude sanitaire*.

Fiabilité et confort

La THERMA V Split moyenne température R32 assure un chauffage puissant et fiable avec un fonctionnement jusqu'à -25°C et une production d'eau chaude jusqu'à 65°C. Et pour un confort maximal, vous pouvez contrôler précisément la température dans 2 zones distinctes. De plus, elle peut produit de l'eau chaude jusqu'à 65°C.

Fonctionnement de la la THERMA V Split ECS intégrée

Compresseur Scroll R1

La THERMA V Split moyenne température R32 est équipée du compresseur Scroll R1 : mouvement d'oscillation de la spirale amélioré pour plus d'efficacité et plage de fonctionnement élargie de 10 à 135Hz.*La classe énergétique A+++ est basée sur un chauffage de l’eau à 35°C. L’échelle de la classe énergétique est de A+++ à D.

Réfrigérant écologique

Le THERMA V Split moyenne temp. R32 utilise le réfrigérant R32 au potentiel de réchauffement global de 675, soit 70% moins que le R410A.  La THERMA V Split R32 Monobloc est une solution efficace et écologique.

* Les résultats ci-dessus sont basés sur un chauffage de 35°C.

Contrôle précis de la température dans 2 zones distinctes

Contrôle intelligent du chauffage

Les boutons tactiles de la télécommande et son écran 4,3 pouces vous permettent de naviguer facilement dans les différents menus. Vous pouvez personnaliser vos programmes et suivre votre consommation d’énergie.

*Accessoire nécessaire pour le pilotage énergétique : PENKTH000 (module d'interface) et wattmètre, capteur de temp., etc. Veuillez consulter le manuel d'installation.

Sélection et programmation des modes de fonctionnement

Contrôle à distance avec l'application LG ThinQ™

Avec l'application LG ThinQ™, il est possible de contrôler la PAC Air-Eau THERMA V LG à distance* depuis son smartphone (compatible Android et iOS) ou par contrôle vocal avec une enceinte connectée compatible**.

*Accessoires nécessaires : PWFMDD200 (Module Wi-Fi LG) et PWYREW000 (câble d'extension pour module Wi-Fi LG) **LG WK7 et Google Home. Enceintes non livrées avec les produits LG. ***Google et Google Home sont des marques déposées de Google LLC.

Installation rapide et simple

La THERMA V Split moy. temp. R32 s'installe facilement dans toutes les maisons avec ses composants eau intégrés* et une tuyauterie de réfrigérant pouvant atteindre 50m raccordable dans 3 directions.

Configurateur de chauffage LG

Pour une mise en service rapide, l'installateur peut préenregistrer les données du site avec le Configurateur de chauffage LG puis les insérer dans la télécommande pour activer la configuration.

*Les composants eau comprennent un capteur de débit, une pompe, un réservoir d'expansion, un robinet de purge d'air, une soupape de sécurité, un échangeur à plaques, une crépine, un contrôleur et un radiateur électrique.

Compact et esthétique

Maintenance rapide et simple

La télécommande peut enregistrer jusqu'à 50 éléments d'historique, ce qui facilite l'identification des dysfonctionnements et permet de gagner du temps pour leur résolution.

Confort amélioré grâce au capteur intelligent

Gamme THERMA V

Nous contacter

Nous contacter

N'hésitez pas à nous contacter pour toute information sur nos produits. Nous reviendrons rapidement vers vous.

Nous contacter EN Savoir Plus