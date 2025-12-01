About Cookies on This Site

0.5 PK DUALCOOL AC Inverter New Terminator Basic

K05NVA
Front view of LG DUALCOOL Inverter Air Conditioner K05NVA.SIN
Front view of LG DUALCOOL Inverter air conditioner with open lower vane
Low-angle front view of LG DUALCOOL Inverter air conditioner
Low-angle front view of LG DUALCOOL Inverter air conditioner with open lower
Left-side view of LG DUALCOOL Inverter air conditioner
Left-side view of LG DUALCOOL Inverter air conditioner with open lower vane
Left low-angle front view of LG DUALCOOL Inverter air conditioner
Left low-angle front view of LG DUALCOOL Inverter air conditioner with open lower vane
Right-side view of LG DUALCOOL Inverter air conditioner
Right-side view of LG DUALCOOL Inverter air conditioner with open lower vane
Right low-angle front view of LG DUALCOOL Inverter air conditioner
Right low-angle front view of LG DUALCOOL Inverter air conditioner with open lower vane
Right perspective view of LG DUALCOOL Inverter air conditioner
Left perspective view of LG DUALCOOL Inverter air conditioner
Detail view of LG DUALCOOL Inverter air conditioner
Fitur Utama

  • DUAL Swing Auto
  • Watt Control
  • Gold Fin™
  • Dual Inverter Compressor
  • Auto Cleaning
Lebih banyak

Tetap Sejuk Sempurna, Dengan Aliran Udara Fleksibel

Image of airflow spreading throughout the room through the dual swing auto function of LG air conditioner.

DUAL Swing Auto

Aliran udara yang fleksibel ke segala arah

Image of controlling power consumption with a remote control using the LG air conditioner's Watt control function.

Watt Control

Kendalikan 4 tingkat konsumsi energi

Image showing that LG air conditioners have improved durability by preventing corrosion through gold fins.

Gold Fin™

Lapisan anti karat dan tahan korosi untuk daya tahan lebih lama

Image explaining that the air conditioner is automatically cleaned through the Auto cleaning function of LG air conditioners.

Auto Cleaning

Secara otomatis mengeringkan kelembapan di dalam unit

DUAL Swing Auto

Atur aliran udara dua arah agar sesuai dengan ruangan Anda

Sesuaikan aliran udara ke kiri dan kanan secara independen untuk menciptakan suasana ideal di setiap ruangan, dengan remote control.

Video of airflow spreading throughout the room through the dual swing auto function of LG air conditioner.

Watt Control

Gunakan daya sesuai kebutuhan, hemat sesuai keinginan

Hemat energi dengan kontrol 4 tingkat2) berdasarkan pola penggunaan Anda. Penggunaan daya ditampilkan dengan jelas di setiap level, dari 40% hingga 100%.

Image of controlling power consumption with a remote control using the LG air conditioner's Watt control function.

Image of controlling power consumption with a remote control using the LG air conditioner's Watt control function.

Image of LG air conditioner's dual inverter compressor that can save up to 70% of energy and cool up to 40% faster

Image of LG air conditioner's dual inverter compressor that can save up to 70% of energy and cool up to 40% faster

DUAL Inverter Compressor™

Penggunaan energi efisien, pendinginan lebih cepat

Memberikan kinerja andal dengan penggunaan energi yang seimbang—menghemat hingga 70% energi3) dan mendinginkan hingga 40% lebih cepat4).

Gold Fin™

Performa tangguh yang lebih tahan lama

Dengan teknologi anti-korosi canggih dan kisi-kisi logam berstandar TÜV, AC terlindungi dari kerusakan untuk pendinginan yang kuat dan tahan lama

Video explaining that the air conditioner is automatically cleaned through the Auto cleaning function of LG air conditioners.

Auto Cleaning

Selalu segar dengan perawatan kering otomatis

Secara otomatis mengeringkan kelembapan di dalam unit, menjaga AC tetap segar dan higienis.

* The images and videos above are staged and created for illustrative purpooses to enhance understanding. There may be variations depending on the actual product installation.

1) DUAL Swing Auto

- 'DUAL Swing Auto' can operated via remote control or LG ThinQ.

- While this function is in operation, customer can adjust the airflow speed via ThinQ or remote control, but if the airflow direction(left and right) is changed, the 'DUAL Swing Auto' function is disabled.

2) Watt Control

- The remote controller display image may be changed without notice.

- This feature is only available in cooling mode.

- The operation limits the maximum power consumption to 80%, 60%, and 40% in stages, which may result in reduced cooling performance. For stronger cooling, please use the normal cooling mode or Turbo mode.

- This feature can be accessed via the remote control or the ThinQ app.

3) Energy Saving

- TUV has verified that LG Inverter air conditioners (US-Q242K*) save up to 70% more energy than non-inverter LG air conditioners (TS-H2465DAO).

- Test Date : 2016.12, Test Conditions : Test room size: 4.3 m * 7.0 m * 2.3 m, Test Conditions: Indoor temperature 33°C, Outdoor temperature 35°C, Relative humidity 60%, Setting temperature 26°C, Test Method : 26.5℃ Reach Time Comparison, Test Model: TS-H2465DA0(Conventional) US-Q242Kxy0(Dual Inverter)

4) Fast Cooling

- TUV has verifed that LG inverter air conditioners (US-Q242K*) cool up to 40% faster than non-LG inverter air conditioners (TS-H2465DAO).

- Test Date : 2016.12, Test Conditions : Test room size: 4.3 m * 7.0 m * 2.3 m, Test Conditions: Indoor temperature 33°C, Outdoor temperature 35°C, Relative humidity 60%, Setting temperature 26°C, Test Method : Measured power consumption during 8hr, Test Model: TS-H2465DA0,TS-122YDA(Conventional) US-Q242Kxy0, US-Q122Jxy0.

5) Gold Fin™

- TUV has verified that the corrosion area of ​​Gold Fin‍ is no more than 0.05% (over RN 9.5))

- Test standard : ISO9227:2017, ISO10289:1999, ASTM B 117 Salt Spray Test

- Test sample : AI Fin Sheet (100㎛, 70 X 150㎜) + Organic coating (1.65g/㎡)

- Fitting condition : (35±2)℃, 6.5~7.2 pH, (5±1)% NaCl salt fog spray, 5000h

- Test Result : No more than 0.05% corrosion area ratio. (over RN 9.5)

6) Warranty

- Please check before purchasing as the warranty period may vary depending on the time of purchase and product.

7) Auto Cleaning

- When the product is turned off, the Auto Cleaning function is automatically activated. During Auto Cleaning mode, the product operates in fan mode for a certain period of time to help remove residual moisture from the heat exchanger.

- The drying conditions inside the appliance may vary depending on the temperature or humidity of the indoor air.

- For initial use, activation of the function via the remote control is required. Please refer to the manual included with the product for detailed instructions.

FAQs

Q.

Apa perbedaan antara air conditioner inverter dan non-inverter?

A.

Air conditioner inverter beroperasi lebih efisien dibandingkan model non-inverter. AC non-inverter menjalankan kompresornya dengan kecepatan tetap, mati ketika suhu yang diinginkan tercapai dan menyala kembali ketika suhu meningkat, yang menyebabkan penggunaan listrik lebih tinggi.

AC inverter menyesuaikan kecepatan kompresor—lebih cepat pada suhu tinggi dan lebih lambat pada suhu rendah—sehingga lebih hemat energi sambil memberikan pendinginan lebih cepat dan operasi yang lebih senyap.

Kompresor LG Dual Inverter meningkatkan efisiensi ini dengan kompresor twin rotary yang memberikan pendinginan dan pemanasan lebih cepat, efisiensi energi lebih tinggi, dan kontrol suhu yang lebih stabil. Kompresor ini menyesuaikan secara presisi dengan kebutuhan pendinginan, mengurangi konsumsi daya dan menghindari seringnya hidup-mati untuk kenyamanan yang konsisten.

Q.

Bagaimana cara memilih air conditioner yang cocok untuk rumah saya?

A.

Memilih air conditioner yang tepat tergantung pada ukuran ruangan dan kebutuhan pendinginan Anda. LG menawarkan berbagai model dengan kapasitas seperti 0.5 PK, 1 PK, 1.5 PK, dan 2 PK. Untuk hasil terbaik, ukur ukuran ruangan Anda dan konsultasikan dengan profesional di toko elektronik terdekat. Mintalah air conditioner LG yang sesuai dengan ruang dan fitur yang Anda inginkan.

Q.

Bagaimana cara menghemat listrik saat menggunakan air conditioner?

A.

Air conditioner LG dilengkapi dengan fitur Watt Control, yang memungkinkan Anda menyesuaikan daya pendinginan dalam empat tingkat — 100%, 80%, 60%, atau 40% — sesuai ukuran ruangan dan jumlah orang di dalamnya. Pada hari yang lebih sejuk atau di malam hari, menurunkan pengaturan ini akan mengurangi penggunaan listrik (hemat listrik) tanpa harus mematikan AC.

Q.

Apa manfaat perawatan yang ditawarkan oleh air conditioner LG?

A.

'LG DUALCOOL Inverter AC dirancang untuk perawatan yang lebih mudah dan kinerja yang tahan lama. Fungsi Auto Cleaning secara otomatis mengeringkan kelembapan internal pada penukar panas, menciptakan lingkungan dalam ruangan yang lebih nyaman dan menyenangkan. Untuk daya tahan tambahan, lapisan anti-korosi Gold Fin™ membuat permukaan penukar panas lebih tahan terhadap korosi, membantu menjaga kinerja untuk jangka waktu yang jauh lebih lama. Selain itu, fitur Smart Diagnosis menampilkan kode LED sederhana untuk membantu mengidentifikasi masalah dengan cepat. Untuk jaminan tambahan, LG menawarkan garansi 10 tahun pada kompresor inverter dan 3 tahun pada suku cadang, memberikan kinerja yang andal dan nilai jangka panjang.

Cetak

Spesifikasi Utama

  • GENERAL - Tipe Produk

    Dipasang di Dinding

  • GENERAL - Tipe HVAC

    C/O

  • GENERAL - Konsumsi Daya Pendinginan Terukur/Min(W)

    420

  • Hemat Energi - Kelas Energi

    4 Bintang

  • KENYAMANAN - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    N/A

  • HIGIENIS - Nano UV

    N/A

  • PEMURNI UDARA - Pengion

    N/A

Semua Spesifikasi

GENERAL

  • Nilai Kapasitas Pendinginan/Min(W)

    1465 / -

  • Konsumsi Daya Pendinginan Terukur/Min(W)

    420

  • Dimensi Unit Indoor_PxLxT(mm)

    682x299x185

  • Berat Unit Indoor (kg)

    7,0

  • Dimensi Unit Outdoor_PxLxT(mm)

    593x453x230

  • Berat Unit Outdoor (kg)

    15,1

  • Tipe Produk

    Dipasang di Dinding

  • Tegangan Input Terukur (V, Hz)

    220, 50

  • Tipe Refrigeran

    R32

  • Tipe HVAC

    C/O

  • Tipe Produk II

    Inverter

  • Tekanan Suara (Pendinginan) SH/H/M/L/SL (dB (A))

    35 / 31 / 29

PENDINGINAN

  • 4arah

    Atas-Bawah/Kiri-Kanan

  • Kontrol Arah Aliran Udara (Kiri & Kanan)

    Ya

  • Kontrol arah aliran udara (Atas & Bawah)

    Ya (6 Langkah)

  • Kecepatan Kipas

    6 Langkah

  • Pendinginan Daya

    Ya

  • Ai Air

    N/A

  • Kenyamanan Udara

    Ya

  • DUAL Swing

    Ya

  • Turbo Mode

    Ya

PEMURNI UDARA

  • Layar Pemurni Udara

    N/A

  • Pengion

    N/A

  • Sensor PM1.0

    N/A

DEHUMIDIFIKASI

  • Dehumidifikasi

    Ya

HEMAT ENERGI

  • Kontrol Energi Aktif

    Ya

  • Layar Energi

    N/A

  • Kelas Energi

    4 Bintang

  • Penghematan Energi (Pendinginan)

    N/A

  • Manajer kW

    N/A

  • Sensor Radar

    N/A

KENYAMANAN

  • Auto Restart

    Ya

  • Mode Kipas

    Ya

  • Operasi Sakelar Paksa

    N/A

  • Kebisingan Rendah

    Ya

  • Reservasi Menyala/Mati (24 Jam)

    Ya

  • Pengendali jarak jauh

    Ya

  • Diagnosis Pintar

    N/A

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    N/A

  • Deep Sleep

    N/A

  • Reservasi

    Ya

  • Sleep Timer+

    N/A

DESAIN

  • Warna (Bodi)

    Putih

  • Warna (Pembuangan)

    Putih

  • Layar

    88 Tersembunyi

FILTER

  • Filter Debu Halus

    N/A

  • Filter Debu Ultra Halus

    N/A

KEPATUHAN

  • Produsen (Importir)

    LG Electronics

  • Nama Model Produk

    S3NQ05568CA.AXWGLAE

  • Jenis Produk & Nama Model

    Indoor Unit (S3NQ05568CA)

  • Bulan Peluncuran (MM-YYYY)

    2025-08

HIGIENIS

  • Pembersihan Otomatis

    Ya

  • Nano UV

    N/A

  • Freeze Cleaning

    N/A

UNIT OUTDOOR

  • Nama Model Unit Outdoor

    K05NVA.UIN

BARCODE

  • Kode Batang (barcode)

    8806096503980

INSTALASI

  • Kabel listrik

    Ya

FUNGSI RAC B2B

  • Modul Pl485

    N/A

  • Kontak Kering

    N/A

  • Remote Kabel

    N/A

