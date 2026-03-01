1 PK DUALCOOL AC Inverter New Terminator Basic

* The images and videos above are staged and created for illustrative purpooses to enhance understanding. There may be variations depending on the actual product installation.

1) DUAL Swing Auto

- 'DUAL Swing Auto' can operated via remote control.

- While this function is in operation, customer can adjust the airflow speed via remote control, but if the airflow direction(left and right) is changed, the 'DUAL Swing Auto' function is disabled.

2) Watt Control

- The remote controller display image may be changed without notice.

- This feature is only available in cooling mode.

- The operation limits the maximum power consumption to 80%, 60%, and 40% in stages, which may result in reduced cooling performance. For stronger cooling, please use the normal cooling mode or Turbo mode.

- This feature can be accessed via the remote control.

3) Energy Saving

- TUV has verified that LG Inverter air conditioners (US-Q242K*) save up to 70% more energy than non-inverter LG air conditioners (TS-H2465DAO).

- Test Date : 2016.12, Test Conditions : Test room size: 4.3 m * 7.0 m * 2.3 m, Test Conditions: Indoor temperature 33°C, Outdoor temperature 35°C, Relative humidity 60%, Setting temperature 26°C, Test Method : 26.5℃ Reach Time Comparison, Test Model: TS-H2465DA0(Conventional) US-Q242Kxy0(Dual Inverter)

4) Fast Cooling

- TUV has verifed that LG inverter air conditioners (US-Q242K*) cool up to 40% faster than non-LG inverter air conditioners (TS-H2465DAO).

- Test Date : 2016.12, Test Conditions : Test room size: 4.3 m * 7.0 m * 2.3 m, Test Conditions: Indoor temperature 33°C, Outdoor temperature 35°C, Relative humidity 60%, Setting temperature 26°C, Test Method : Measured power consumption during 8hr, Test Model: TS-H2465DA0,TS-122YDA(Conventional) US-Q242Kxy0, US-Q122Jxy0.

5) Gold Fin™

- TUV has verified that the corrosion area of ​​Gold Fin‍ is no more than 0.05% (over RN 9.5))

- Test standard : ISO9227:2017, ISO10289:1999, ASTM B 117 Salt Spray Test

- Test sample : AI Fin Sheet (100㎛, 70 X 150㎜) + Organic coating (1.65g/㎡)

- Fitting condition : (35±2)℃, 6.5~7.2 pH, (5±1)% NaCl salt fog spray, 5000h

- Test Result : No more than 0.05% corrosion area ratio. (over RN 9.5)

6) Warranty

- Please check before purchasing as the warranty period may vary depending on the time of purchase and product.

7) Auto Cleaning

- When the product is turned off, the Auto Cleaning function is automatically activated. During Auto Cleaning mode, the product operates in fan mode for a certain period of time to help remove residual moisture from the heat exchanger.

- The drying conditions inside the appliance may vary depending on the temperature or humidity of the indoor air.

- For initial use, activation of the function via the remote control is required. Please refer to the manual included with the product for detailed instructions.