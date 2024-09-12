We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Hercules dengan Kompresor Inverter DC
Semua Spesifikasi
COMMON SPEC
-
Display Type( Window or Split )
Split
COOLING CAPACITY
-
kBtu/hr (Min - Rating - Max)
9700
-
kW (Min - Rating - Max)
2843
POWER INPUT (RATING)
-
Cooling(W)
745
AIR FLOW RATE(INDOOR UNIT)
-
Maks CFM (m3/min)
10.3 (364)
AIR CIRCULATION(OUTDOOR UNIT)
-
Maks CFM (m3/min)
25 (883)
MOISTURE REMOVAL
-
l/h.(pts/h.)
1.2 (2.54)
NOISE LEVEL
-
Indoor Unit (H/M/L/Sleep) (dB(A)±3)
37 / 34 / 27 / 19
-
Outdoor Unit (dB(A)±3)
48
CONNETING TUBE
-
Liquid Side(mm/inch)
6.35
-
Gas Side(mm/inch)
9.53
DIMENSION
-
Indoor Unit (WxHxD) (mm/inch)
895x285x210
-
Outdoor Unit (WxHxD) (mm/inch)
770x540x245
FEATURES
-
Temperature Control
Yes
-
Plasma Filter
Yes
-
CHAOS Wind(Auto Wind)
Yes
-
Airflow Direction(4-Way:Optional)
Yes
-
Steps, Fan/Cool
Yes
-
Airflow Direction Control(Up&Down)
Yes
-
Airflow Direction Control(Left&Right)
Yes
-
Remocon Type
Glow in the dark
-
Auto Operation(Micom Control)
Yes
-
Timer
Yes
-
Sleep Operation
Yes
