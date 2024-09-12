Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Hercules dengan Kompresor Inverter DC

S10INV-2

LG Hercules dengan Kompresor Inverter DC

Semua Spesifikasi

COMMON SPEC

  • Display Type( Window or Split )

    Split

COOLING CAPACITY

  • kBtu/hr (Min - Rating - Max)

    9700

  • kW (Min - Rating - Max)

    2843

POWER INPUT (RATING)

  • Cooling(W)

    745

AIR FLOW RATE(INDOOR UNIT)

  • Maks CFM (m3/min)

    10.3 (364)

AIR CIRCULATION(OUTDOOR UNIT)

  • Maks CFM (m3/min)

    25 (883)

MOISTURE REMOVAL

  • l/h.(pts/h.)

    1.2 (2.54)

NOISE LEVEL

  • Indoor Unit (H/M/L/Sleep) (dB(A)±3)

    37 / 34 / 27 / 19

  • Outdoor Unit (dB(A)±3)

    48

CONNETING TUBE

  • Liquid Side(mm/inch)

    6.35

  • Gas Side(mm/inch)

    9.53

DIMENSION

  • Indoor Unit (WxHxD) (mm/inch)

    895x285x210

  • Outdoor Unit (WxHxD) (mm/inch)

    770x540x245

FEATURES

  • Temperature Control

    Yes

  • Plasma Filter

    Yes

  • CHAOS Wind(Auto Wind)

    Yes

  • Airflow Direction(4-Way:Optional)

    Yes

  • Steps, Fan/Cool

    Yes

  • Airflow Direction Control(Up&Down)

    Yes

  • Airflow Direction Control(Left&Right)

    Yes

  • Remocon Type

    Glow in the dark

  • Auto Operation(Micom Control)

    Yes

  • Timer

    Yes

  • Sleep Operation

    Yes

