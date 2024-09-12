Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Garansi 3 Tahun untuk Kompresor

Garansi 3 Tahun untuk Kompresor

Dengan garansi 3 tahun pada kompresor, kompresor akan terus berkinerja terbaik lebih lama.
Smart LED menunjukkan kode kesalahan 'E1'.
Smart Diagnosis

Smart LED Helps You Get Smart Answers

Smart LED LG adalah cara cepat dan mudah untuk menyelesaikan masalah. Cukup hubungi saluran bantuan layanan pelanggan LG dan sampaikan kodenya kepada mereka dan teknisi layanan LG dapat memberi Anda solusi cepat.

Pengatur Waktu Hidup/Mati 24 Jam

Waktu pengoperasian hingga 24 jam dapat diatur, sehingga AC Anda dapat hidup dan mati kapan pun Anda mau.

Operasi Restart Otomatis

Jika listrik padam, unit Anda akan melanjutkan operasi sebelumnya segera setelah listrik pulih.

Fast Cooling

Hanya Satu Klik ke Ruang Pendingin dengan Turbo Cooling

Dapatkan daya pendinginan cepat yang Anda butuhkan dengan sekali klik.
Alt text

Auto Swing

Meratakan Udara Nyaman di Kamar Anda

Auto Swing mendistribusikan udara secara merata sehingga nyaman di setiap sudut ruangan.

AC beroperasi di dinding di ruang tamu dengan jendela besar di sebelah kiri dan udara sejuk dari AC menyebar.

Eco-Friendly R32 Refrigerant

Nikmati kinerja pendinginan yang ramah lingkungan dengan refrigerant R32.

AC beroperasi dengan Refrigerant R32 Ramah Lingkungan.

*Refrigeran R32 yang dibutuhkan jauh lebih rendah dibandingkan dengan refrigerant R410A. Ini membantu mengurangi risiko pemanasan global dan penipisan lapisan ozon.

