Aero Package: Puricare Dehumidifier & 52.8㎡ AeroBooster Air Purifier

AS35GGW10.MD19001
Front view
Front view

Fitur Utama

  • 360ᵒ Filter
  • Slim and fit design
  • PM 1.0 & Gas sensor
  • Large Capacity (19L)
  • UVnano™
  • Convenient Mobility
Products in this Bundle: 2
AS35GGW10

32㎡ PuriCare™ AeroHit Air Purifier
MD19GQGE0

LG Puricare Dehumidifier

Desain yang ringkas dan elegan

Filtrasi 360 H

Kenyamanan yang dibuat sederhana

Kontrol udara pintar

Desain Elegan

Desain yang ramping dan premium

Profil yang ramping memungkinkan penempatan yang mudah di ruang yang sempit, sementara desain premium menambahkan sentuhan berkelas dan canggih.

Desain yang ramping dan premium

Penghemat ruang

Hemat ruang, dengan gaya dan keanggunan

Menghemat hingga 42% ruang lantai dibandingkan dengan model 360˚ Hit konvensional, sehingga mudah ditempatkan dimana saja dengan akses ke sumber daya listrik.

Hemat ruang, dengan gaya dan keanggunan

*Luas lantai: pengurangan sekitar 42% pada luas lantai dibandingkan dengan model 360˚.

- Model LG 360˚ Hit konvensional (Φ315mm): sekitar 77.926mm²

- Model AeroHit (Φ240mm): sekitar 45.239,04mm²

Filtrasi 360 H

Pemurnian 360 derajat

LG PuriCare™ memurnikan udara 360° di sekitar Anda, ke segala arah, dimanapun Anda meletakkannya.

Pemurnian 360 derajat

*Pembersih udara dapat memurnikan hingga 32㎡ dengan filter asli.

Udara bersih dengan sistem multi-filtrasi

Penyaringan udara yang kuat

Udara bersih dengan sistem multi-filtrasi

Filter HEPA mengurangi debu, partikel sangat halus, kuman, virus, bau, jamur, dan bakteri¹⁾.

Pemurnian udara yang dibuat untuk gaya hidup Anda

Pilih filter yang disesuaikan dengan gaya hidup Anda dan kelola kualitas udara dengan mudah.

Pemurnian udara yang dibuat untuk gaya hidup Anda

Filter Khusus Hewan Peliharaan

Pemurnian udara yang dibuat untuk gaya hidup Anda

Filter Khusus Asap

Pemurnian udara yang dibuat untuk gaya hidup Anda

Filter Khusus Memasak

Pemurnian udara yang dibuat untuk gaya hidup Anda

Filter Khusus Formaldehida

Pemurnian udara yang dibuat untuk gaya hidup Anda

Filter Khusus Allergen

Menampilkan warna white rose gold yang elegan

Menampilkan warna white rose gold yang elegan

Lengkapi ruang Anda

Dehumidifier LG Puricare™ memiliki desain yang elegan untuk ruang yang bersih dan modern.

Ciptakan Suasana Alami di Setiap Ruangan

Dehumidifier LG Puricare™ cocok untuk berbagai ruang dan keadaan. Desain, warna, dan material selaras dengan hampir semua interior.

Ini adalah warna white rose gold yang elegan

Dirancang untuk Kehidupan yang Lebih Baik

Menampilkan tangki air dari dehumidifier dengan kapasitas besar.

Kapasitas Besar

Menampilkan dehumidifier higienis yang dapat dikelola dengan bersih melalui lampu uv nano di dalam dehumidifier.

Penyerapan yang higienis

Menampilkan kemudahan dalam memindahkan dehumidifier melalui roda di bagian bawah dehumidifier.

Pergerakan yang Nyaman

Menampilkan layar mobile dan ikon yang memperkenalkan fungsi dehumidifier.

Kenyamanan Cerdas

Menampilkan logo Korea Brand Power Index, yang meraih tempat pertama selama tiga tahun berturut-turut.

Ranking 1 di Korea Brand Power Index

Ranking 1 di K-BPI 2014–2016 1selama 3 tahun berturut-turut

Menampilkan logo NCSI, yang meraih tempat pertama pada tahun 2016.

KR National Customer Satisfaction No.1

Ranking 1 di NCSI 2016

Performa yang Kuat

Kekuatan menyerap kelembapan berlebih dengan cepat

Dengan cepat memeriksa tangki air ketika dehumidifier berhasil menyerap 30 liter air dari udara

Ketika tangki air dehumidifier terisi penuh, botol air dengan kapasitas 19L akan muncul, menunjukan kemungkinan penyerapan dalam kapasitas besar.

Menampilkan operasi Kompresor DUAL Inverter di dalam dehumidifier yang ditampilkan dalam ukuran besar.

Penyerapan Lebih Cepat, Energi Lebih Sedikit

Dibandingkan dengan kompresor inverter konvensional, Kompresor DUAL Inverter memerlukan waktu operasi yang lebih sedikit, meningkatkan efisiensi energi.

Menampilkan operasi Kompresor DUAL Inverter di dalam dehumidifier yang ditampilkan dalam ukuran besar.

*Perbandingan antara model LG (LD136FGD0, LD156QSD0)

Semua Spesifikasi

SPESIFIKASI DASAR

Area yang direkomendasikan (㎡)

32

Daya input (W)

35

Sumber Daya (V/Hz)

100-240V~ 50/60Hz

CADR (CMH)

250

CADR (CMM)

4,17

Warna

White

Layar (Metode)

LED + Tombol Sentuh

Tingkat Energi

Model Tidak Perlu Standar Energi

Desain Eksterior

Tidak

Jenis Motor Kipas

Motor BLDC

Kebisingan (Tinggi / Rendah, dB)

53 / 25

FITUR

Bersih 360˚

Ya

Child Lock

Ya

Mode Kipas / Langkah pemurnian

5 langkah (Otomatis/ Rendah/ Tengah/ Tinggi/ Turbo)

SENSOR

Debu (PM1.0)

Indikator Cerdas (Kualitas Udara)

4 Langkah (Sangat Buruk → Baik) Merah/Oranye/Kuning/Hijau

Alarm Penggantian Filter

Ya

Mode Tidur

Ya

FITUR CERDAS

Pemantauan Umur Filter

Ya

Diagnosis Pintar

Ya

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Ya

Otomatis Menyala/Mati

Ya

FILTER

Filter Pemurni Udara

Filter Aero Seri H (1 Unit)

Kelas Filter

H13

DIMENSI & BERAT

Berat Produk (kg)

4,2

Berat_Pengiriman (kg)

5,7

Dimensi Produk -PxTxL (mm)

240 x 500 x 240

Dimensi Kemasan -PxTxL (mm)

307 x 566 x 309

Berat_Bersih (g)

415

SERTIFIKAT/PENGHARGAAN

Sertifikasi BAF

Ya

KEPATUHAN

Negara Asal

Cina

Tanggal Launching (YYYY-MM)

2025-03

Tipe Produk (Nama Model)

AS35GGW10.AIN

Semua Spesifikasi

AKSESORI

Aksesori Selang 5m

Tidak

Filter Kit Pembersih Udara

Jual Terpisah

Pengering Baju (Selang Gap)

Termasuk

Selang Pembuangan Berkelanjutan

Tidak

Pengering Sepatu (Selang Y)

Termasuk

SPESIFIKASI DASAR

Volume Udara (Tinggi/Rendah, CFM)

No

Tangki (Ukuran / Penuh, Liter)

5,0

Warna

Gold

Tipe Kompresor

Putaran Ganda

Area yang direkomendasikan (㎡)

No

Kapasitas Dehumidifikasi (Liter/hari)

19

Layar (Metode)

LED + Tombol Sentuh

Tingkat Energi

Grade 1

Jenis Motor Kipas

Motor BLDC

Kebisingan (Tinggi / Rendah, dB)

39 / 34

Daya input (W)

295

Sumber Daya (V/Hz)

220~240V / 50Hz

Tipe Refrigeran

R-134a

Muatan Refrigeran (g)

195

KEPATUHAN

Negara Asal

Cina

Tanggal Launching (YYYY-MM)

2024-11

Diproduksi Oleh (Pengimpor)

LG Electronics

Tipe Produk (Nama Model)

MD19GQGE0.AIN

DIMENSI & BERAT

Dimensi Produk -PxTxL (mm)

415 x 715 x 296

Dimensi Kemasan -PxTxL (mm)

481 x 785 x 362

Berat Produk (kg)

16,7

Berat_Pengiriman (kg)

19,2

FITUR

Sistem Pencairan Es Otomatis

Ya

Pembersihan Otomatis

Ya

Dehumidifikasi Otomatis

Ya

Hidupkan Ulang Otomatis

Ya

Dimatikan otomatis

Ya

Indikator Tangki Penuh

Ya

Lampu LED Tangki

Ya

Arah Penampungan Tangki

Samping

Child Lock

Ya

Pembuangan Berkelanjutan

Ya

Roda yang Mudah Bergerak

Ya

Konektor Pembuangan Eksternal

Ya

Penyesuaian Kecepatan Kipas

Ya

Pegangan

Ya

Kontrol Kelembaban

Ya

Tampilan Kelembaban

Ya

Pompa Dalam

Tidak

Pengion

Ya

Jet Dry

Ya

Mode Laundry

Ya

Operasi di Suhu Rendah

5℃

Sistem Proteksi Overheat

Ya

Gantungan Kabel Listrik

Ya

Pre-Filter

Ya (Dapat dicuci)

Pengamanan Siaga

Ya

SENSOR

Kelembaban / Suhu

Tipe Muatan Tangki Samping

Ya

Mode Senyap

Ya

Smart Dry

Ya

Mode Spot

Ya

Timer

1 - 8 jam

Tangki Transparan

Ya

UVnano

Ya

FITUR CERDAS

Pengatur Kelembaban

Ya

Penjadwal

Ya

Diagnosis Pintar

Ya

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Ya

