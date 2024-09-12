Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Kelengkapan PuriCare

Kenakan Dengan Percaya Diri

Bila Anda tertarik dengan LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier, Anda dapat menuju laman detail produk yang terhubung pada halaman ini
Jelajahi Wearable Air Purifier
Bila Anda tertarik dengan LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier, Anda dapat menuju laman detail produk yang terhubung pada halaman ini
Jelajahi Wearable Air Purifier

Seoarang Asia mendongakkan kepala menggunakan PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier terlihat dari samping. Terdapat pemandangan kota pada latar belakang dan angin dengan sentuhan halus

*Gunakan kipas untuk ventilasi pada perangkat wearable

LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier dan LG PuriCare Wearable Mask Case diletakkan bersebelahan

Pemeliharaan Higienitas

Bagian Dapat Dilepas Pasang Untuk Memastikan Kualitas Udara

Lepaskan bagian yang diperlukan untuk menjaganya tetap bersih bagi pemakaian berulang. Filter habis pakai, face pad yang dapat dicuci.

LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier terlihat dari sudut atas dengan HEPA filter H13 Grade terletak di sekitar meja. Tempat untuk memasukkan filter pada masker ditonjolkan dengan kotak biru.

PuriCare Filters (2ea)

Dua HEPA Filter H13 Grade (Rekomendasi penggantian setelah 1 bulan pemakaian berdasarkan pada 6 jam penggunaan sepanjang hari)

Bagian atas dan sebagian interior masker terlihat dengan inner covers tersebar pada meja. Tempat untuk memasukkan inner cover pada masker ditonjolkan dalam warna biru.

Inner Cover (30ea)

Menahan droplet dari pernapasan. Habis Pakai

 

Tampak atas dan sebagian interior LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier dengan inner cover dan bantalan silikon tersebar di sekitarnya terletak pada sebuah meja. Tempat untuk memasang penutup silikon pada bagian dalam LG PuriCare WAP ditunjukkan dalam warna biru.

Face Guard (1ea)

Silicone pad meningkatkan kenyamanan penggunaan dan meminimalisir kebocoran udara dan lubang masuknya udara dari hidurng dan dagu. Perangkat dapat dicuci ulang

Tampak atas dan sebagian interior LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier dengan tali pengait telinga pada bagian belakangnya ditonjolkan dengan dalam warna biru. Tali pengait telinga lainnya terletak di meja di sekitar LG PuriCare WAP

Ear Strap / Strap Extender (1ea)

Bahan elastis yang nyaman untuk pemakaian yang dapat disesuaikan. Panjang dapat disesuaikan.

LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier USP Video

LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier USP Video2

Pemurnian Udara Secara Menyeluruh

LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier USP Video4

Pernapasan Lebih Baik

LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier USP Video6

Performa Tanpa Tandingan

