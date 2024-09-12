Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Global_UltraGear_2018_Feature_01_1_Victory_D_v1

Lengkapi Diri Untuk Raih Kemenangan

UltraGear™ merupakan monitor gaming handal dengan berbagai fungsi berperforma tinggi yang menawarkan keterlibatan lebih baik antara pemain dengan game yang dimainkannya.

Global_UltraGear_2018_Feature_01_2_Victory_D

Beberapa fitur mungkin tak tersedia pada tiap model. Mohon merujuk pada bagian SPESIFIKASI TEKNIS untuk daftar lengkap fitur pada tiap model.

Global_UltraGear_2018_Feature_02_1_NanoIPS_D_V

Ultra Picture Quality

Melihat Melampaui Imajinasi Anda

Melihat lebih dari apa yang anda bayangkan saat ini dengan Ultra Picture Quality. Dilengkapi spektrum warna yang luas dan peningkatan kemampuan reproduksi warna, UltraGear™ membawa dunia virtual menjadi nyata dengan deret warna yang melampaui imajinasi.

Nano IPS memiliki Spektrum Warna DCI-P3 yang terhitung 35% lebih besar dibanding dengan tingkatan sRGB 100%.

Global_UltraGear_2018_Feature_02_3_DisplayHDR_D

Ultra Picture Quality

Tingkat Presisi Yang Membuat Seperti Hidup

UltraGear™ menghidupkan fantasi dengan kontras dinamis tinggi dan spektrum warna luas. Warna tampil cemerlang, seluruh gambar tampil lebih realistis dengan presisi yang membawamu pada realitas lain.

Global_UltraGear_2018_Feature_03_2_Max240Hz_D

Max 240Hz

Ketika kemenanganmu ditentukan dari kecepatan reaksimu atas apa yang terpampang di layar, refresh rate yang mencapai 240Hz dari UltraGear™ memastikanmu dapat bereaksi dengan instan pada tiap skenario yang diberikan.

Global_UltraGear_2018_Feature_03_3_1msMBR_D

1ms Motion Blur Reduction

Tak ada ruang bagi gangguan layar saat tiap mili detik begitu berharga. 1ms Motion Blur Reduction memberikan akurasi dan presisi pada tingkat tertinggi yang dibutuhkan seorang gamer.

Global_UltraGear_2018_Feature_04_1_GSyncFreeSync_D

Ultra Surreal Fluidity

Gambar dan Pergerakan Yang Mulus

Satu frame dapat menjadi kunci penting untuk meraih kemenangan atau pula dapat menjadi perusak permainan. Gambar dan pergerakan mulus dapat memberikan kemenangan demi kemenangan pada tiap pertandingan untuk mencapai trofi tertinggi.

Equipped with G-SYNC and Radeon FreeSync2, the UltraGear™ provides smooth motion without tearing or stuttering, plus a simplified tone mapping for fast, smooth HDR imaging.

Global_UltraGear_2018_Feature_05_1_ImmersiveGamingField_D_V1

Arena Permainan Yang Lebih Imersif

Dirancang Untuk Memukau & Keterlibatan Lebih Baik

Bersiap tenggelam dalam tampilan grafis luar biasa dari resolusi 21:9 QHD. Rasakan pengalaman lebih terlibat dalam permainan yang membuatmu hampir tak dapat membedakan dunia nyata dan dunia yang ada pada layar. Bersiap bermain dengan UltraGear™.

Global_UltraGear_2018_Feature_05_2_ImmersiveGamingField_D

Global_UltraGear_2018_Feature_06_1_Design&Awards_D

Desain & Penghargaan

Meningkatkan Gaya Dalam Bermain

Pencahayaan khas dan desain bergaya meningkatkan pengalaman gaming secara keseluruhan. Pencahayaan lembut dan halus ini melengkapi pengaturan permainan yang lebih menyiapkanmu untuk memenangkannya.

Global_UltraGear_2018_Feature_06_2_Design%26Awards_D_v1

Global_UltraGear_2018_Feature_07_1_ProductLineup_D_V1

Lengkapi Diri Untuk Raih Kemenangan

Pilh UltraGear™ yang tepat buatmu dan rasakan pengalaman memenangkan permainan dengan sensasi yang lebih baik.

Global_UltraGear_2018_Feature_07_2_ProductLineup_M