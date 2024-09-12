Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Kulkas Bottom Freezer 335L / 306L

Fitur

Galeri

Spesifikasi

Ulasan

Dukungan

Kulkas Bottom Freezer 335L / 306L

GC-B369NQRM

Kulkas Bottom Freezer 335L / 306L

(0)
Tampak depan Kulkas Bottom Freezer 335L / 306L(GC-B369NQRM)
Pendinginan Merata Kapan Saja

Pendinginan Merata Kapan Saja

Suhu yang stabil dan merata menjadi kunci menjaga kesegaran makanan. LinearCooling™ mempertahankan suhu di dalam lemari es dengan fluktuasi hanya di kisaran +/- 0.5°C.

 

*Dibandingkan dengan lemari es LG Smart inverter Compressor.Berdasarkan hasil uji UL terhadap fluktuasi suhu pada waktu yang sama antara model LG B606S dan B607S dengan metode uji internal LGd.
*GAMBAR HANYA ILUSTRASI, MUNGKIN TERDAPAT PERBEDAAN DENGAN PRODUK ASLINYA, ETC.

DoorCooling ™

DoorCooling+™

Hingga 32%* Pendinginan Lebih Cepat & Lebih Merata di Setiap Sudut

Ventilasi udara yang terletak di bagian depan kulkas membantu menjaga suhu untuk mempertahankan kesegaran makanan Anda.

*GAMBAR HANYA ILUSTRASI, MUNGKIN TERDAPAT PERBEDAAN DENGAN PRODUK ASLINYA, ETC.

Pendinginan Cepat
Multi Air Flow

Pendinginan Cepat & Merata

Saluran udara yang diletakkan pada berbagai titik memastikan sirkulasi udara dingin memenuhi tiap sudut kabin dengan merata untuk memastikan setiap bahan makanan.

*GAMBAR HANYA ILUSTRASI, MUNGKIN TERDAPAT PERBEDAAN DENGAN PRODUK ASLINYA, ETC.

Tingkat Kelembapan Optimal
Moist Balance Crisper™

Tingkat Kelembapan Optimal

Menguapkan sisa air dari makanan dan membentuk embun pada molekul-molekul yang berembun di makanan Anda, sehingga menjaga keseimbangan embun di dalam kotak.

*GAMBAR HANYA ILUSTRASI, MUNGKIN TERDAPAT PERBEDAAN DENGAN PRODUK ASLINYA, ETC.

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™ adalah cara LG untuk membuat cepat dan mudah memecahkan setiap masalah. Cukup hubungi Nomor Telepon Layanan Pelanggan LG dan letakkan smartphone Anda diatas perangkat. Perangkat akan berkomunikasi dengan komputer yang menghasilkan diagnosis dalam hitungan detik dan memberikan solusi langsung.

*GAMBAR HANYA ILUSTRASI, MUNGKIN TERDAPAT PERBEDAAN DENGAN PRODUK ASLINYA, ETC.

Desain Premium dan Ringkas

Minimalis, Elegan dan Praktis

Freezer bawah yang baru adalah lambang kesempurnaan dalam fungsi dan gaya. Dibuat dengan desain minimalis yang memaksimalkan keanggunan dan kenyamanan. Sekarang Anda dapat menikmati kepraktisan dan kemewahan di dapur Anda sendiri.

*GAMBAR HANYA ILUSTRASI, MUNGKIN TERDAPAT PERBEDAAN DENGAN PRODUK ASLINYA, ETC.

RINGKASAN

Cetak

DIMENSI

gc-b369nqrm
KAPASITAS
305L
DIMENSI (WXHXD)
595 x 1720 x 670 mm
WARNA
Matte Black Steel
TIPE
V+ Bottom Feezer - Smart Inverter Compressor

Spesifikasi Utama

  • Dimensi Produk (LxTxD, mm)

    595 x 1720 x 677

  • Tipe Kompresor

    Smart Inverter Compressor

  • Tampilan Luar (Pintu)

    Matte Black Steel

Semua Spesifikasi

SPESIFIKASI DASAR

  • Tipe Produk

    Bottom Freezer

KONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Alarm Pintu

    Yes

  • LED Display Internal

    Yes

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • Express Cool

    Yes

DIMENSI & BERAT

  • Dimensi Produk (LxTxD, mm)

    595 x 1720 x 677

FITUR

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

MATERIAL & TAMPILAN LUAR

  • Tampilan Luar (Pintu)

    Matte Black Steel

  • Tipe Handel

    Horizontal Pocket

PERFORMA

  • Tipe Kompresor

    Smart Inverter Compressor

KOMPARTEMEN KULKAS

  • Rak Pintu_Transparan

    Yes

  • Lampu Kulkas

    Top LED

  • Rak_Tempered Glass

    Yes

  • Boks Sayuran (Moist Balance Crisper)

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Smart Diagnosis™

Apa yang orang katakan

Produk Kami