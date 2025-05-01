About Cookies on This Site

171L / 165L Freezer 1 Pintu

GN-304SHBR
Front view
-15 degree Left Side View
-15 degree Right Side View
Front view
-15 degree Left Side View
-15 degree Right Side View

Fitur Utama

  • Direct Cooling
  • Bio Shield
  • Smart Storage dengan banyak rak
  • Vertical Pocket Handle
  • Tempered Glass Shelf
Lebih banyak
Bio Shield

Berbentuk lapisan khusus pada karet yang melingkar pada tepian pintu kulkas, mencegah tumbuhnya jamur dan bakteri. Selain menjaga kesehatan, juga memberikan ketahanan lebih pada usia pakai kulkas.

Gambar kulkas dengan pegangan yang diperbesar.

Desain Terkini

Perpaduan gaya modern dengan pegangan persegi yang praktis
memberikan kesan stylish dan mudah digunakan.

Tampilan depan kulkas yang tertutup.

Tampilan depan kulkas yang tertutup.

Ruang Lantai Lebih Hemat

Atur ruang lantai lebih efisien dengan freezer berukuran 530mm.

Gambar makanan beku dan termometer di zona freezer

Semi Auto Defrost

Cukup tekan tombol defrost maka pencairan akan dimulai.
Kulkas akan bersih setelah 2 jam.
Bersihkan es dengan mudah dari dalam lemari es Anda.

Rak Tempered Glass

Rak tempered glass kuat untuk menahan barang berbobot sampai 150kg.

