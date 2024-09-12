Kulkas 1 Pintu 199L / 195L

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
GN-Y331SLSR

Gambar kulkas dengan pegangan yang diperbesar.

Desain Terkini

Perpaduan gaya modern dengan pegangan persegi yang praktis memberikan kesan stylish dan mudah digunakan.

Tampilan depan kulkas yang tertutup.

Ruang Lantai Lebih Hemat

Atur ruang lantai lebih efisien dengan freezer berukuran 530mm.

Gambar sayuran segar dalam crisper

Moist Balance Crisper

Penutup dari Moisture Balance Crisper dilengkapi dengan struktur kisi yang mempertahankan uap air dari sayuran agar tetap segar lebih lama.

Gambar makanan beku dan termometer di zona freezer

Zona Freezer

Penyimpanan yang nyaman untuk camilan beku dan makanan beku Anda

Gambar dengan lampu LED di lemari es

Lampu LED

Lampu LED terang, lebih hemat energi, dan memancarkan lebih sedikit panas daripada bohlam pijar konvensional, serta memiliki masa pakai lebih panjang.

