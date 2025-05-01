263L / 243L Kulkas 2 Pintu

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Spesifikasi

GN-B242PFSF
  • Front view
  • Fron all door open without food
  • Air flow control
  • Handle detail
  • Top door open
  • Top drawer detail
  • Bottom drawer detail
  • Left side open door
  • Left side view
  • Right side view
  • Side view
Front view
Fron all door open without food
Air flow control
Handle detail
Top door open
Top drawer detail
Bottom drawer detail
Left side open door
Left side view
Right side view
Side view

Fitur Utama

  • Smart Inverter
  • Multi Air Flow
  • Humidity Controller
  • Moist Balance Crisper
  • Smart Diagnosis
Lebih banyak
Buah-buahan dan sayuran seperti selada, tomat, dan blueberry diawetkan dalam produk segar.

Terbungkus Kesegaran Alami Lebih Lama

LinearCooling™ mengurangi fluktuasi suhu, mempertahankan rasa dan kesegaran *hingga 7 hari

*Berdasarkan hasil pengujian TÜV menggunakan metode pengujian internal LG yang mengukur waktu yang diperlukan untuk mencapai tingkat pengurangan berat pak choi sebesar 5% di rak kompartemen makanan segar model LGE LinearCooling. Hanya model yang berlaku. Hasilnya mungkin berbeda dalam penggunaan sebenarnya.

Suhu optimal di mana pun

Sistem Multi-Air Flow dirancang untuk mempertahankan tingkat suhu ideal untuk membantu menjaga makanan Anda tetap segar, lebih lama. Sensor digital terus memantau kondisi di dalam lemari es, dan ventilasi ditempatkan secara strategis untuk mengelilingi makanan Anda dengan udara sejuk agar tetap segar setiap saat.

Multi Aliran Udara menyebar ke dalam ke bawah
Logo Smart Inverter Compressor dan Garansi 10 Tahun

Hemat energi & tahan lama

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ membawa efisiensi energi ke tingkat berikutnya untuk membantu Anda menghemat dan tenang dengan garansi 10 tahun.

*10–year Warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor (hanya suku cadang).

Gambar pintu kulkas datar

Pintu Flat

Fresh 0 Zone

Hemat Waktu Defrosting

Rak spesial yang membuat Anda dapat menyimpan ikan dan daging yang butuh persiapan sebelum memasak lebih baiktanpa frosting dan defrosting.

RINGKASAN

Cetak

DIMENSI

GN-B242PFSF.APYPEIN.EAIN.C

Spesifikasi Utama

  • Dimensi Produk (LxTxD, mm)

    555 x 1573 x 637

  • Konsumsi Energi (kWh/Tahun)

    342,67

  • Tipe Kompresor

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Tidak

  • Tampilan Luar (Pintu)

    Prime Silver

Semua Spesifikasi

KOMPARTEMEN FREEZER

  • Rak Pintu_Transparan

    2

  • Rak_Tempered Glass

    1

SPESIFIKASI DASAR

  • Tipe Produk

    Top Freezer

KAPASITAS

  • Total Volume Penyimpanan (L)

    243

  • Total Volume Gross (L)

    263

  • Volume Penyimpanan Kulkas (L)

    185

DIMENSI & BERAT

  • Berat Produk (kg)

    46

  • Dimensi Produk (LxTxD, mm)

    555 x 1573 x 637

KONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Express Freeze

    Ya

  • Alarm Pintu

    Tidak

  • Express Cool

    Tidak

  • Kontrol Manual

    Knob Putar

MATERIAL & TAMPILAN LUAR

  • Tampilan Luar (Pintu)

    Prime Silver

  • Door (Material)

    PCM

  • Tipe Handel

    Horizontal Pocket

SISTEM ES & AIR

  • Dispenser Air

    Tidak

  • Pembuat Es Otomatis

    Tidak

  • Pembuat Es_Manual

    Tray Es Normal

FITUR

  • Door Cooling+

    Tidak

  • Cleaning Time

    Tidak

  • Door-in-Door

    Tidak

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Ya

PERFORMA

  • Konsumsi Energi (kWh/Tahun)

    342,67

  • Tipe Kompresor

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Tidak

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Tidak

KOMPARTEMEN KULKAS

  • Lampu Kulkas

    LED Atas

  • Rak Pintu_Transparan

    1 Full + 1 Besar

  • Hygiene Fresh

    Tidak

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    Tidak

  • Rak_Tempered Glass

    2

  • Boks Sayuran

    Ya (1)

