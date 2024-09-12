Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Kulkas 2 Pintu 340L / 315L

GN-B312PQFB

Kulkas 2 Pintu 340L / 315L

Fitur Utama

  • Linear Cooling
  • DoorCooling+
  • Multi Air Flow
  • Fresh 0 Zone
  • Moving Ice Maker
  • Smart Inverter Compressor
Lebih banyak

Menjaga Kesegaran Alami Lebih Lama

LinearCooling™ mengurangi fluktuasi suhu, mempertahankan rasa dan kesegaran *hingga 7 hari

*Berdasarkan hasil pengujian TÜV menggunakan metode pengujian internal LG yang mengukur waktu yang diperlukan untuk mencapai tingkat pengurangan berat pak choi sebesar 5% di rak kompartemen makanan segar model LGE LinearCooling. Hanya model yang berlaku. Hasilnya mungkin berbeda dalam penggunaan sebenarnya.

Suhu optimal di mana pun

Sistem Multi-Air Flow dirancang untuk mempertahankan tingkat suhu ideal untuk membantu menjaga makanan Anda tetap segar, lebih lama. Sensor digital terus memantau kondisi di dalam lemari es, dan ventilasi ditempatkan secara strategis untuk mengelilingi makanan Anda dengan udara sejuk agar tetap segar setiap saat.

Multi Air Flow menyebar ke dalam ke bawah

logo Smart Inverter Compressor dan Garansi 10 Tahun

Hemat energi & tahan lama

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ membawa efisiensi energi ke tingkat berikutnya untuk membantu Anda menghemat dan tenang dengan garansi 10 tahun.

*10–year Warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor (hanya suku cadang).

Gambar pintu kulkas datar

Pintu Flat

Fresh 0 Zone

Hemat Waktu Defrosting

Rak spesial yang membuat Anda dapat menyimpan ikan dan daging yang butuh persiapan sebelum memasak lebih baiktanpa frosting dan defrosting.

Boks Buah dan Sayur Lebih Besar

Dengan kompartemen sayur yang luas, Anda dapat menyimpan sayur dan buah lebih banyak dengan tetap menjaga kesegarannya.

RINGKASAN

Cetak

DIMENSI

GN-B312PQFB
Tipe Produk
Top Freezer
Dimensi Produk (LxTxD, mm)
600 x 1640 x 710
Tipe Kompresor
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
Door (Material)
PCM

Spesifikasi Utama

  • Dimensi Produk (LxTxD, mm)

    600 x 1640 x 710

  • Konsumsi Energi (kWh/Tahun)

    N/A

  • Tipe Kompresor

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Tidak

  • Tampilan Luar (Pintu)

    Essence Matte Black

Semua Spesifikasi

SPESIFIKASI DASAR

  • Tipe Produk

    Top Freezer

KAPASITAS

  • Total Volume Penyimpanan (L)

    315

  • Volume Penyimpanan Kulkas (L)

    236

KONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Alarm Pintu

    Ya

  • Express Freeze

    Tidak

  • Express Cool

    Tidak

  • Kontrol Manual

    Knob Putar

DIMENSI & BERAT

  • Dimensi Produk (LxTxD, mm)

    600 x 1640 x 710

  • Berat Produk (kg)

    57

FITUR

  • Door Cooling+

    Ya

  • Door-in-Door

    Tidak

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Ya

SISTEM ES & AIR

  • Pembuat Es_Manual

    1 Tuas 2 Tray

  • Dispenser Air

    Tidak

  • Pembuat Es Otomatis

    Tidak

MATERIAL & TAMPILAN LUAR

  • Door (Material)

    PCM

  • Tampilan Luar (Pintu)

    Essence Matte Black

  • Tipe Handel

    Horizontal Pocket

PERFORMA

  • Tipe Kompresor

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Konsumsi Energi (kWh/Tahun)

    N/A

KOMPARTEMEN KULKAS

  • Rak Pintu_Transparan

    3

  • Lampu Kulkas

    LED Atas

  • Rak_Tempered Glass

    2

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    Tidak

  • Boks Sayuran

    Ya (1)

  • Hygiene Fresh

    Tidak

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Ya

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Tidak

KOMPARTEMEN FREEZER

  • Rak Pintu_Transparan

    2

  • Rak_Tempered Glass

    1

