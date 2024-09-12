Kulkas 2 Pintu 360L / 335L

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
GN-B332PGFB

Fitur Utama

  • Linear Cooling
  • DoorCooling+
  • Multi Air Flow
  • Fresh 0 Zone
  • Moving Ice Maker
  • Smart Inverter Compressor
Lebih banyak

Menjaga Kesegaran Alami Lebih Lama

LinearCooling™ mengurangi fluktuasi suhu, mempertahankan rasa dan kesegaran *hingga 7 hari

*Berdasarkan hasil pengujian TÜV menggunakan metode pengujian internal LG yang mengukur waktu yang diperlukan untuk mencapai tingkat pengurangan berat pak choi sebesar 5% di rak kompartemen makanan segar model LGE LinearCooling. Hanya model yang berlaku. Hasilnya mungkin berbeda dalam penggunaan sebenarnya.

Suhu optimal di mana pun

Sistem Multi-Air Flow dirancang untuk mempertahankan tingkat suhu ideal untuk membantu menjaga makanan Anda tetap segar, lebih lama. Sensor digital terus memantau kondisi di dalam lemari es, dan ventilasi ditempatkan secara strategis untuk mengelilingi makanan Anda dengan udara sejuk agar tetap segar setiap saat.

Multi Air Flow menyebar ke dalam ke bawah

logo Smart Inverter Compressor dan Garansi 10 Tahun

Hemat energi & tahan lama

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ membawa efisiensi energi ke tingkat berikutnya untuk membantu Anda menghemat dan tenang dengan garansi 10 tahun.

*10–year Warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor (hanya suku cadang).

Gambar pintu kulkas datar

Pintu Flat

Fresh 0 Zone

Hemat Waktu Defrosting

Rak spesial yang membuat Anda dapat menyimpan ikan dan daging yang butuh persiapan sebelum memasak lebih baiktanpa frosting dan defrosting.

Boks Buah dan Sayur Lebih Besar

Dengan kompartemen sayur yang luas, Anda dapat menyimpan sayur dan buah lebih banyak dengan tetap menjaga kesegarannya.

