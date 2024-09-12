Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Kulkas 2 Pintu 360L / 327L

Kulkas 2 Pintu 360L / 327L

GN-B332PQJB

Kulkas 2 Pintu 360L / 327L

front view
buah-buahan dan sayuran, seperti selada, tomat, dan blueberry diawetkan dalam produk segar.

LinearCooling™

Terbungkus kesegaran alami lebih lama

LinearCooling™ mengurangi fluktuasi suhu, mempertahankan kesegaran bahan makanan hingga 7 hari1).

Interior dapur modern dengan kulkas LG Top Freezer terbuka besar yang diisi dengan berbagai jenis makanan menjelaskan cara kerja fitur pendingin pintu.

DoorCooling⁺ ™

Mendinginkan dengan segar dan cepat

Minuman menjadi lebih dingin2) dan makanan tetap segar dengan teknologi DoorCooling+TM yang cepat dan andal.

Smart Inverter Compressor™

Hemat energi dan tahan lama

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ menghadirkan efisiensi energi ke tingkat berikutnya untuk membantu Anda menghemat lebih banyak dan memberikan garansi selama 10 tahun.

*Garansi 10 tahun hanya untuk suku cadang kompresor. Biaya tambahan selain kompresor mungkin dikenakan (Tenaga Kerja, Suku Cadang Lainnya, dll).

Fresh 0 Zone

Menghemat waktu pencairan

Laci khusus untuk Anda mengawetkan makanan seperti daging dan ikan dengan lebih baik tanpa dibekukan atau dicairkan.

*Fresh 0 Zone menjaga makanan pada suhu lebih rendah dibandingkan kompartemen lainnya.

*Suhu dapat bervariasi tergantung pengaturan, kondisi makanan, dan kondisi penggunaan di rumah.

Deodorizer

Meminimalisir bau dengan filter ganda

Teknologi penyaringan karbon menghilangkan bau pada udara, menjaganya tetap segar di dalam.

Auto Ice Maker

Buat es batu tanpa repot dan nikmati banyak es

Hemat waktu dan tenaga dengan pembekuan mudah dan penyimpanan es otomatis.

Close up view of LG top freezer refrigerator's auto ice maker feature.

*Jika Anda memasukkan air secara manual ke dalam tangki air, es akan dibuat secara otomatis.

*Gambar yang ditampilkan di atas hanya untuk ilustrasi dan mungkin berbeda dari produk sebenarnya.

 

1)LinearCoolingTM

-Berdasarkan hasil pengujian TÜV menggunakan metode pengujian internal LG yang mengukur waktu yang diperlukan untuk mencapai tingkat pengurangan berat pakchoi sebesar 5% di rak kompartemen makanan segar model LGE LinearCoolingTM.

-Hasilnya mungkin berbeda dalam penggunaan sebenarnya.

-Berlaku pada model tertentu

 

2)DoorCooling+TM 

-Berdasarkan hasil pengujian TÜV Rheinland menggunakan metode pengujian internal LG yang membandingkan waktu penurunan suhu wadah air yang ditempatkan di keranjang atas antara model DoorCooling+ TM dan Non-DoorCooling+ TM.

-Berlaku pada model tertentu

-DoorCooling+ TM seharusnya berhenti ketika pintu dibuka.

