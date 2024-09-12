Kulkas 2 Pintu 493L / 461L

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
GN-B452PFFQ

Front
buah-buahan dan sayuran, seperti selada, tomat, dan blueberry diawetkan dalam produk segar.

LinearCooling™

Terbungkus kesegaran alami lebih lama

LinearCooling™ mengurangi fluktuasi suhu, mempertahankan kesegaran bahan makanan hingga 7 hari1).

Interior dapur modern dengan kulkas LG Top Freezer terbuka besar yang diisi dengan berbagai jenis makanan menjelaskan cara kerja fitur pendingin pintu.

DoorCooling⁺ ™

Menghadirkan kesegaran secara merata & lebih cepat

Makanan tetap segar dan minuman menjadi sedingin es di rak mana pun dengan kinerja pendinginan yang merata dan lebih cepat2).

Multi Air Flow

Suhu optimal di mana pun

Multi-Air Flow System dirancang untuk mempertahankan tingkat suhu ideal untuk membantu menjaga makanan Anda tetap segar lebih lama. Sensor digital terus memantau kondisi di dalam lemari es, dan ventilasi ditempatkan secara strategis untuk mengelilingi makanan Anda dengan udara sejuk agar tetap segar setiap saat.

Moving Ice Maker

Lebih banyak ruang di dalam freezer

Kapan pun Anda perlu mengosongkan ruang di dalam freezer, Anda dapat mengeluarkan baki es dan memindahkannya dengan mudah.

Fresh 0 Zone

 Hemat Waktu Defrosting

 Rak spesial yang membuat Anda dapat menyimpan ikan dan daging yang butuh persiapan sebelum memasak lebih baiktanpa frosting dan defrosting.

Gambar rak Fresh 0 Zone berisi ikan salmon

Smart Inverter Compressor™

Hemat energi dan tahan lama

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ menghadirkan efisiensi energi ke tingkat berikutnya untuk membantu Anda menghemat lebih banyak dan memberikan garansi selama 10 tahun.

*Garansi 10 tahun hanya untuk suku cadang kompresor. Biaya tambahan selain kompresor mungkin dikenakan (Tenaga Kerja, Suku Cadang Lainnya, dll).

*Gambar dan video produk hanya untuk ilustrasi dan mungkin berbeda dari produk sebenarnya.

 

1)LinearCoolingTM 

-Berdasarkan hasil uji TÜV menggunakan metode pengukuran internal LG yang mengukur waktu yang dibutuhkan untuk mencapai pengurangan berat hingga 5% dari pak choi yang tersimpan dalam kompartemen makanan sehat pada model LGE LinearCoolingTM

-Hasil dapat berbeda pada penggunaan sebenarnya.

-Berlaku pada model tertentu.

 

2)DoorCooling+ TM 

-Berdasarkan hasil uji TÜV Rheinland menggunakan metode pengujian internal LG yang membandingkan waktu penurunan suhu wadah air yang ditempatkan di keranjang atas antara model DoorCooling+ TM dan Non-DoorCooling+ TM models.

-Berlaku pada model tertentu.

-DoorCooling+ TM seharusnya berhenti ketika pintu dibuka.   

