Kulkas 2 Pintu 547L / 509L

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
|DoorCooling+™
Pendinginan Lebih Cepat & Merata Ke Seluruh Bagian Kulkas
LG DoorCooling+™ membuat suhu di dalam lebih sejuk merata, 35% lebih cepat dibandingkan sistem pendingin konvensional. Ini secara signifikan mengurangi kesenjangan suhu antara bagian dalam dan sisi pintu kompartemen.