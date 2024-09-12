Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Fitur

Galeri

Spesifikasi

Ulasan

Dukungan

GC-V257SQZW

Kulkas InstaView™ Terbaru 655L dengan Warna Matte Black dan Smart Inverter Compressor

(0)
front view with lights on

Akses Mudah

Ketuk dua kali & lihat ke dalam

Ketuk dua kali dan lihat 23% lebih leluasa isi dalamnya dengan InstaView™ ThinQ™ generasi terbaru.

Sebuah video menunjukkan seorang wanita mendekati kulkas InstaView miliknya dan mengetuk dua kali. Interiornya menyala dan dia bisa melihat isi lemari esnya tanpa membuka pintu. Tampilan diperbesar untuk fokus pada minuman di pintu dan kemudian diperbesar untuk melihat wanita dari belakang saat dia membuka pintu dan mengambil minuman.

Kesegaran

Menjaga kesegaran alami lebih lama

Nikmati makanan segar dengan pengatur suhu dan teknologi pendingin LG yang membuat makanan Anda tetap segar, lebih lama.

Bagian atas gambar sedang memanen selada dari ladang. Bagian bawah gambar adalah salad segar dalam piring bundar. Sayuran dalam kedua gambar ini terhubung secara alami seolah-olah merupakan satu gambar.

Menjaga makanan tetap segar hingga 7 hari

LinearCooling™ mengurangi fluktuasi suhu hingga ±0,5℃, mengunci kesegaran hingga 7 hari.

Ada papan tulis lucu dengan sayuran. Ada grafik di tengah papan ini. Grafik ini menjelaskan bahwa LG Linear Cooling dapat mengurangi perbedaan suhu pada lemari es.

Memberikan kesegaran lebih cepat dan merata

Ventilasi udara DoorCooling+™ yang terletak di bagian depan lemari es menjaga minuman lebih dingin dan makanan lebih segar.

Tampak depan kulkas InstaView berwarna hitam dengan lampu menyala di dalamnya. Isi kulkas bisa dilihat melalui pintu InstaView. Sinar cahaya biru menyinari konten dari fungsi DoorCooling.

Kesegaran ditingkatkan dengan kelembapan yang tepat

FRESHBalancer™ menjaga tingkat kelembapan yang sesuai untuk menjaga buah dan sayuran tetap segar lebih lama.

Laci bawah lemari es diisi dengan produk segar berwarna-warni. Gambar sisipan memperbesar tuas kontrol untuk memilih tingkat kelembapan optimal agar produk tetap segar.

*Berdasarkan hasil pengujian TÜV Rheinland menggunakan metode pengujian internal LG untuk mengukur waktu yang diperlukan untuk mencapai tingkat penurunan berat 5% untuk pak choi di rak dalam kompartemen produk segar LGE LinearCooling Model GSXV91NSAE. Hasilnya mungkin berbeda dengan penggunaan sebenarnya.

*Berdasarkan hasil pengujian TÜV Rheinland menggunakan metode pengujian internal LG yang membandingkan waktu penurunan suhu wadah air yang ditempatkan di rak atas antara model DoorCooling+™ dan Non-DoorCooling+™. Hanya model yang berlaku.

*Gambar produk hanya untuk tujuan ilustrasi dan mungkin berbeda dari produk sebenarnya.

 

LG ThinQ™

Kehidupan cerdas dimulai dengan LG ThinQ™

Peralatan berkemampuan Wi-Fi memungkinkan Anda mengontrol dan memantau lemari es Anda dengan ponsel cerdas dan perintah suara.

Ada seorang wanita duduk dengan nyaman di meja jauh melakukan pekerjaannya. Ada speaker ai di atas meja. Meninggalkannya, dinding dan kulkas InstaView ditempatkan.

Hubungkan kulkas Anda & smartphone

Aplikasi LG ThinQ™ memungkinkan Anda terhubung dengan mudah ke lemari es Anda. Aktifkan 'Express Freeze' hanya dengan satu ketukan tombol.

Gambar di sebelah kanan menunjukkan seorang wanita berdiri di toko kelontong sambil memandangi ponselnya. Gambar di sebelah kiri menunjukkan tampilan depan kulkas. Di tengah gambar terdapat ikon yang menunjukkan konektivitas antara ponsel dan lemari es.

Peringatan pintu terbuka

Tidak yakin apakah Anda membiarkan pintu kulkas terbuka? Jangan khawatir! Aplikasi LG ThinQ™ akan mengirimkan notifikasi langsung ke ponsel Anda untuk mengingatkan Anda.

Gambar di sebelah kiri menunjukkan seorang wanita berdiri di luar rumah. Gambar di sebelah kanan menunjukkan pintu lemari es dibiarkan terbuka. Di latar depan kedua gambar tersebut terdapat layar ponsel yang menampilkan notifikasi aplikasi LG ThinQ dan ikon Wifi di atas ponsel.

Nikmati pengoperasian & penghematan yang dipersonalisasi

Bagian dari aplikasi LG ThinQ™, Smart Learner menganalisis kebiasaan untuk mengantisipasi kebutuhan suhu dan energi. Ini akan meningkatkan pendinginan 2 jam sebelum periode penggunaan yang tinggi sehingga meskipun pintu sering dibuka, suhu lemari es tetap pada suhu yang Anda atur.

Seluruh keluarga sedang duduk di meja menyiapkan makanan. Kulkas InstaView yang dipasang di salah satu sisi dapur menghasilkan udara sejuk dengan cepat.

*Google dan Google Home adalah merek dagang Google LLC.

*Amazon, Alexa, Echo dan semua logo serta tanda gerak terkait adalah merek dagang Amazon.com, Inc. atau afiliasinya.

*LG SmartThinQ kini berganti nama menjadi LG ThinQ.

*Fitur pintar dan produk asisten suara mungkin berbeda menurut negara dan model. Hubungi pengecer setempat atau LG Anda untuk ketersediaan layanan.

*Perangkat speaker pintar yang mendukung suara tidak termasuk.

Garansi 10 Tahun logo Smart Inverter Compressor terletak di sebelah logo Smart Inverter.

Hemat energi dan tahan lama

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ membawa efisiensi energi ke tingkat berikutnya untuk membantu Anda menghemat lebih banyak dengan garansi 10 tahun.

*Garansi 10 tahun untuk Kompresor Smart Inverter (hanya Kompresor).

FAQ

Q.

Apa gunanya lemari es InstaView™?

A.

Dengan teknologi InstaView™ LG yang cerdik, Anda tidak perlu membuka pintu Kulkas LG untuk melihat isinya. Cukup ketuk dua kali pada panel kaca berwarna dan panel akan menyala agar Anda dapat memeriksa isinya. Mengapa? Mencegah hilangnya udara dingin, menjaga suhu lemari es tetap stabil, menghemat energi dan menjaga makanan Anda tetap segar lebih lama. Ini adalah cara sederhana dan hemat energi untuk memeriksa isi Kulkas LG Anda bahkan tanpa membuka pintunya.

Q.

Bagaimana cara mengubah pengaturan suhu pada lemari es LG saya?

A.

Gunakan Panel Kontrol di pintu atau di dalam lemari es untuk mengatur atau menyesuaikan suhu lemari es atau freezer Anda. Gunakan Aplikasi LG ThinQ™ untuk mengubah pengaturan suhu dari jarak jauh melalui ponsel cerdas Anda untuk model yang didukung.

Q.

Apa yang harus dipertimbangkan saat membeli lemari es?

A.

LG menawarkan beragam Lemari Es yang bergaya dan hemat energi dengan beragam fitur cerdas. Mulai dari Side by Side yang lapang dan Multi-Door yang nyaman, hingga teknologi InstaView™ Door-in-Door™, model Combi dan Slim, LG menawarkan Kulkas Freezer yang sempurna untuk setiap rumah tangga. Jika Anda mendesain dapur dari awal, mudah untuk mengintegrasikan peralatan impian Anda; jika Anda memiliki celah yang harus diisi, Anda mungkin mendapati pilihan Anda ditentukan oleh ruang. Setelah Anda memutuskan Kulkas Freezer yang paling sesuai dengan gaya hidup Anda, lihatlah ruang penyimpanan, teknologi pendingin inovatif yang menjaga makanan Anda tetap segar lebih lama, fitur praktis seperti Total No Frost, dispenser air dan es pembersih otomatis UVNano, dispenser air dan es lipat rak dan sistem laci FRESHBalancer™. Jangan lupa untuk memeriksa efisiensi energi dan garansi produk.

Q.

Berapa ukuran lemari es yang saya perlukan?

A.

Meskipun hal ini bergantung pada gaya hidup Anda, sebagai aturan praktisnya: kukas bottom freezer LG (kapasitas: 340-384L) biasanya cukup untuk rumah tangga kecil yang terdiri dari 1-2 orang; Model Slim Multi-Door (506-508L) cocok untuk keluarga beranggotakan 3-4 orang; untuk keluarga yang lebih besar, kami merekomendasikan model LG Multi-Door atau Side by Side yang luas (kapasitas 625-705L). Model Multi-Door menyediakan ruang ekstra lebar untuk penyimpanan barang seperti baki atau piring. Di LG kami ingin setiap pelanggan mendapatkan Lemari Es yang paling sesuai untuk mereka, jadi kami menawarkan pilihan ukuran dalam setiap rentang.

RINGKASAN

Cetak

DIMENSI

GC-V257SQZWGC-V257SQZWGC-V257SQZW

Spesifikasi Utama

  • Dimensi Produk (LxTxD, mm)

    913 x 1790 x 735

  • Tipe Kompresor

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • InstaView

    Ya

  • Door-in-Door

    Tidak

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Ya

  • Tampilan Luar (Pintu)

    Essence Matte Black

Semua Spesifikasi

SPESIFIKASI DASAR

  • Tipe Produk

    Side by Side

KONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Alarm Pintu

    Ya

  • LED Display Internal

    LED Display

  • Express Freeze

    Ya

DIMENSI & BERAT

  • Dimensi Produk (LxTxD, mm)

    913 x 1790 x 735

  • Berat Produk (kg)

    119

FITUR

  • Door Cooling+

    Ya

  • Door-in-Door

    Tidak

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Ya

  • InstaView

    Ya

SISTEM ES & AIR

  • Pembuat Es_Manual

    Tidak

  • Dispenser Air

    Tidak

  • Dispenser Es & Air

    Tidak

  • Pembuat Es Otomatis

    Tidak

MATERIAL & TAMPILAN LUAR

  • Door (Material)

    PET

  • Tampilan Luar (Pintu)

    Essence Matte Black

  • Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

    F/R Metal

  • Tipe Handel

    Pocket (Dengan Lapisan/Penutup)

PERFORMA

  • Tipe Kompresor

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Konsumsi Energi (kWh/Tahun)

    N/A

KOMPARTEMEN KULKAS

  • Rak Pintu_Transparan

    4

  • Lampu Kulkas

    LED Atas

  • Rak_Tempered Glass

    3

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    Ya

  • Rak Pintu_Boks Serbaguna / Tempat Snack

    Tidak

  • Boks Sayuran

    Ya (2)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Ya

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Ya

KOMPARTEMEN FREEZER

  • Rak Pintu_Transparan

    4

  • Lampu Freezer

    LED Atas

  • Rak_Tempered Glass

    3

  • Laci_Freezer

    2 Transparan

