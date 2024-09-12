LG Side by side series with Art Flower Wine design

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Semua Spesifikasi

COMMON SPEC

  • Refrigerator Type

    SIDE BY SIDE

  • Detail refrigeator type

    SIDE BY SIDE

CAPACITY(ℓ/CU.FT.)- ISO GROSS

  • Total

    567

  • Freezer

    353

  • Refrigerator

    214

CAPACITY(ℓ/CU.FT.)- ISO STORAGE

  • Total

    516

  • Freezer

    348

  • Refrigerator

    168

DIMENSION(MM)- NET

  • Height - to Top of Hinge

    1721

  • Height - to Top of Case

    1754

  • Depth - without door

    600

  • Depth - without handle

    676

  • Depth - including door & handle

    728

  • Width

    895

DIMENSION(MM)

  • Product (Width x Height x Depth)

    895x1757x728

  • Packing (Width x Height x Depth)

    959x1892x776

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Net

    148

