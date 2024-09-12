Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Kulkas 2 Pintu 547L / 509L

Fitur

Galeri

Spesifikasi

Ulasan

Dukungan

  • Exclusive untuk LG Online Brand Store! Harga terbaik! Potongan hingga 35%!

  • Gratis Pengiriman ke Jabodetabek, Surabaya, Semarang, Medan! Dapatkan gratis instalasi oleh Team Expert LG.

Kulkas 2 Pintu 547L / 509L

GN-C702HFCL

Front view
Pendinginan Lebih Cepat & Merata Ke Seluruh Bagian Kulkas
DoorCooling+™

Pendinginan Lebih Cepat & Merata Ke Seluruh Bagian Kulkas

LG DoorCooling+™ membuat suhu di dalam lebih sejuk merata, 35% lebih cepat dibandingkan sistem pendingin konvensional. Ini secara signifikan mengurangi kesenjangan suhu antara bagian dalam dan sisi pintu kompartemen.

*Berdasarkan pengujian UL yang membandingkan waktu pendinginan keranjang pintu dari 32℃ hingga 5℃ antara LGE Non-DoorCooling+™ dan DoorCooling+™ model B607S, berdasarkan metode pengujian internal LG.

*Gambar hanya untuk tujuan ilustrasi, kemungkinan terdapat perbedaan dengan produk aslinya.

Pendinginan Lebih Cepat & Merata
Multi Air Flow

Pendinginan Lebih
Cepat & Merata

 

Udara dingin disalurkan ke setiap sudut lemari es dengan beberapa 

ventilasi udara pendingin.

logo Smart Inverter Compressor dan 10 Year Warranty

Smart Inverter Compressor

Hemat energi & tahan lama

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ membawa efisiensi energi ke tingkat berikutnya untuk membantu Anda menghemat dan tenang dengan garansi 10 tahun.

Hemat Energi & Lebih Tahan Lama

LED Panel Lighting

Hemat Energi &
Lebih Tahan Lama

 

Pencahayaan Panel LED lebih hemat energi & 

memiliki masa pakai lebih lama dibandingkan lampu bohlam konvensional.

Hemat Energi & Lebih Tahan Lama

Moving Ice Maker

Penyimpanan Mudah

Anda dapat dengan mudah mengeluarkan dan memindahkan tray es batu 

kapan pun Anda membutuhkan lebih banyak ruang freezer.

RINGKASAN

Cetak

DIMENSI

GN-C702HFCL.APYPEIN

Spesifikasi Utama

  • Dimensi Produk (LxTxD, mm)

    780 x 1800 x 730

  • Konsumsi Energi (kWh/Tahun)

    N/A

  • Tipe Kompresor

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Tidak

  • Tampilan Luar (Pintu)

    Prime Silver

Semua Spesifikasi

SPESIFIKASI DASAR

  • Tipe Produk

    Top Freezer

KAPASITAS

  • Total Volume Penyimpanan (L)

    509

  • Volume Penyimpanan Kulkas (L)

    379

KONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Alarm Pintu

    Ya

  • LED Display Internal

    Ya [Tampilan Titik Dalam]

  • Express Freeze

    Tidak

  • Express Cool

    Tidak

DIMENSI & BERAT

  • Dimensi Produk (LxTxD, mm)

    780 x 1800 x 730

  • Berat Produk (kg)

    77

FITUR

  • Door Cooling+

    Ya

  • Door-in-Door

    Tidak

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Ya

SISTEM ES & AIR

  • Pembuat Es_Manual

    1 Tuas 2 Tray

  • Dispenser Air

    Tidak

  • Pembuat Es Otomatis

    Tidak

MATERIAL & TAMPILAN LUAR

  • Door (Material)

    PET

  • Tampilan Luar (Pintu)

    Prime Silver

  • Tipe Handel

    Bar

PERFORMA

  • Tipe Kompresor

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Konsumsi Energi (kWh/Tahun)

    N/A

KOMPARTEMEN KULKAS

  • Rak Pintu_Transparan

    3 Full + 2 Half

  • Lampu Kulkas

    LED Atas

  • Rak_Tempered Glass

    3

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    Tidak

  • Boks Sayuran

    Ya (1)

  • Hygiene Fresh

    Tidak

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Ya

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Tidak

KOMPARTEMEN FREEZER

  • Rak Pintu_Transparan

    2

  • Lampu Freezer

    LED Atas

  • Rak_Tempered Glass

    1

Apa yang orang katakan

