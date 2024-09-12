Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
GC-B257SQYL

Kulkas Side by Side 694L / 647L

front view

'Kesegaran

Menjaga kesegaran alami lebih lama

Nikmati makanan segar dengan pengatur suhu dan teknologi pendingin LG yang membuat makanan Anda tetap segar, lebih lama.

Bagian atas gambar sedang memanen selada dari ladang. Bagian bawah gambar adalah salad segar dalam piring bundar. Sayuran dalam kedua gambar ini terhubung secara alami seolah-olah merupakan satu gambar.

Dingin merata dari depan hingga belakang

Udara dingin mengelilingi makanan Anda dari depan dan belakang untuk pendinginan yang efektif - dengan cepat mengurangi suhu makanan yang disimpan di bagian depan lemari es, dan membantu menjaga makanan tetap segar lebih lama.

Gambar tampak depan kulkas InstaView berwarna hitam dengan lampu menyala di dalamnya. Isi kulkas bisa dilihat melalui pintu InstaView. Sinar cahaya biru menyinari konten dari fungsi DoorCooling.

Kesegaran ditingkatkan dengan kelembapan yang tepat

FRESHBalancer™ menjaga tingkat kelembapan yang sesuai untuk menjaga buah dan sayuran tetap segar lebih lama.

Laci bawah lemari es diisi dengan produk segar berwarna-warni. Gambar sisipan memperbesar tuas kontrol untuk memilih tingkat kelembapan optimal agar produk tetap segar.

*Gambar hanya untuk tujuan ilustrasi, mungkin berbeda dengan produk sebenarnya.

Garansi 10 Tahun logo Smart Inverter Compressor terletak di sebelah logo Smart Inverter.

Hemat energi dan tahan lama

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ membawa efisiensi energi ke tingkat berikutnya untuk membantu Anda menghemat lebih banyak dengan garansi 10 tahun.

*Garansi 10 tahun untuk Kompresor Smart Inverter (hanya Kompresor).

FAQ

Q.

Bagaimana cara untuk mengatur temperatur pada lemari es LG saya?

A.

Gunakan Panel Kontrol di pintu atau di dalam lemari es untuk mengatur atau menyesuaikan suhu lemari es atau freezer Anda. Gunakan Aplikasi LG ThinQ™ untuk mengubah pengaturan suhu dari jarak jauh melalui ponsel cerdas Anda untuk model yang didukung.

Q.

Apa yang harus dipertimbangkan saat membeli lemari es?

A.

LG menawarkan beragam Lemari Es yang bergaya dan hemat energi dengan beragam fitur cerdas. Mulai dari Side by Side yang lapang dan Multi-Door yang nyaman, hingga model Combi dan Slim, LG menawarkan Kulkas Freezer yang sempurna untuk setiap rumah tangga. Jika Anda mendesain dapur dari awal, mudah untuk mengintegrasikan peralatan impian Anda; jika Anda memiliki celah yang harus diisi, Anda mungkin mendapati pilihan Anda ditentukan oleh ruang. Setelah Anda memutuskan Kulkas Freezer yang paling sesuai dengan gaya hidup Anda, lihatlah ruang penyimpanan, teknologi pendingin inovatif yang menjaga makanan Anda tetap segar lebih lama, fitur praktis seperti Total No Frost, rak lipat, dan sistem laci FRESHBalancer™. Jangan lupa untuk memeriksa efisiensi energi dan garansi produk.

Q.

Berapa ukuran lemari es yang saya perlukan?

A.

Meskipun hal ini bergantung pada gaya hidup Anda, sebagai aturan praktisnya: kulkas 2 pintu (kapasitas: 340-384L) biasanya cukup untuk rumah tangga kecil yang terdiri dari 1-2 orang; Model Slim Multi-Door (506-508L) cocok untuk keluarga beranggotakan 3-4 orang; untuk keluarga yang lebih besar, kami merekomendasikan model LG Multi-Door atau Side by Side yang luas (kapasitas 625-705L). Model Multi-Door menyediakan ruang ekstra lebar untuk penyimpanan barang seperti baki atau piring. Di LG kami ingin setiap pelanggan mendapatkan Lemari Es yang paling sesuai untuk mereka, jadi kami menawarkan pilihan ukuran dalam setiap rentang.

RINGKASAN

Cetak

DIMENSI

GC-B257SQYL-b

Spesifikasi Utama

  • Dimensi Produk (LxTxD, mm)

    913 x 1790 x 735

  • Tipe Kompresor

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • InstaView

    Tidak

  • Door-in-Door

    Tidak

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Tidak

  • Tampilan Luar (Pintu)

    Dark Graphite Steel

Semua Spesifikasi

SPESIFIKASI DASAR

  • Tipe Produk

    Side by Side

KONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Alarm Pintu

    Ya

  • LED Display Internal

    Inner Top Display

  • Express Freeze

    Ya

  • LED Display Eksternal

    Button-88-putih

DIMENSI & BERAT

  • Dimensi Produk (LxTxD, mm)

    913 x 1790 x 735

  • Berat Produk (kg)

    106

FITUR

  • Door Cooling+

    Tidak

  • Door-in-Door

    Tidak

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Tidak

  • InstaView

    Tidak

SISTEM ES & AIR

  • Pembuat Es_Manual

    Tidak

  • Dispenser Air

    Tidak

  • Dispenser Es & Air

    Tidak

  • Pembuat Es Otomatis

    Tidak

MATERIAL & TAMPILAN LUAR

  • Door (Material)

    VCM

  • Tampilan Luar (Pintu)

    Dark Graphite Steel

  • Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

    Tidak

  • Tipe Handel

    Pocket (Dengan Lapisan/Penutup)

PERFORMA

  • Tipe Kompresor

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Konsumsi Energi (kWh/Tahun)

    N/A

KOMPARTEMEN KULKAS

  • Rak Pintu_Transparan

    4

  • Lampu Kulkas

    LED Atas

  • Rak_Tempered Glass

    3

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    Tidak

  • Rak Pintu_Boks Serbaguna / Tempat Snack

    Tidak

  • Boks Sayuran

    Ya (2)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Ya

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Tidak

KOMPARTEMEN FREEZER

  • Rak Pintu_Transparan

    4

  • Lampu Freezer

    LED Atas

  • Rak_Tempered Glass

    3

  • Laci_Freezer

    1 Transparan

