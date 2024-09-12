Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Pengering LG 8 kg dengan Sensor Dry dan Heatpump, Warna Putih

Pengering LG 8 kg dengan Sensor Dry dan Heatpump, Warna Putih

RD08NHP5W

Pengering LG 8 kg dengan Sensor Dry dan Heatpump, Warna Putih

Front view

Ada pengering dengan latar belakang ayah dan anak perempuan yang tersenyum.

Dryer Heat Pump LG untuk Perawatan Berkelanjutan

Hidup dengan Standar Baru Kenyamanan dan pengeringan yang sehat.

*Gambar produk hanya untuk ilustrasi dan mungkin berbeda dari produk sebenarnya.

Heat Pump

Nikmati Pengeringan Lembut dengan Heat Pump

Mengeringkan cucian pada suhu rendah, lembut pada pakaian.

  • Heater Dryer

  • Heat Pump Dryer

*Ini mungkin berbeda tergantung tekstur pakaian.

Hal ini menunjukkan bahwa waktu pengeringan setiap kain berbeda-beda.

Sensor Dry

Kering Optimal pada Pertama Kali Pengeringan

Mengeringkan pakaian dengan baik untuk pertama kalinya dengan Sensor Dry, yang sensor kelembapannya secara otomatis mengoptimalkan waktu pengeringan.

*Hasilnya mungkin berbeda tergantung pada kondisi lingkungan Anda yang sebenarnya.

Ada tanda 'refrigeran R290'.

Refrigerant R290

Pengering LG dengan refrigeran R290 memiliki Potensi Pemanasan Global lebih rendah dibandingkan R134a*.

*Potensi Pemanasan Global : R290:3, R134a:1340

Desain Lebih Elegan

Mesin cuci dan pengering disusun secara paralel di latar belakang interior.

Pintu

Ada pengering dengan pemandangan pintu yang bagus di latar belakang interior.

Mesin Cuci dan Dryer

Di dalam latar belakang interior, panel pengering diperbesar.

Control Panel

*Gambar produk hanya untuk ilustrasi dan mungkin berbeda dari produk sebenarnya.

Cetak

Spesifikasi Utama

  • Warna Bodi

    Putih

  • Kapasitas Pengeringan Maks. (kg)

    8kg

  • Dimensi Produk (PxTxL mm)

    600 x 850 x 610

  • DUAL Inverter HeatPump

    Tidak

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Tidak

Semua Spesifikasi

DIMENSI & BERAT

  • Dimensi Produk (PxTxL mm)

    600 x 850 x 610

MATERIAL & TAMPILAN LUAR

  • Warna Bodi

    Putih

  • Tipe Pintu

    Rim Putih + PC Tint

KAPASITAS

  • Kapasitas Pengeringan Maks. (kg)

    8kg

KONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    Ya

  • Tipe Display

    LED (7-segment) White

  • Door Lock Indication

    Ya

  • Indikator Angka

    88

FITUR

  • 6 Motion DD

    Tidak

  • AI DD

    Tidak

  • Tipe

    Automatic Heatpump Tumble Dryer

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Ya

  • DUAL Inverter HeatPump

    Tidak

  • Indikator Air Kosong

    Tidak

  • Auto Restart

    Tidak

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Tidak

  • Reversible Door

    Tidak

  • LoadSense

    Ya

  • Sensor Dry

    Ya

  • Steam

    Tidak

  • Kaki Penyeimbang

    4

  • TrueSteam

    Tidak

  • Tabung Bagian Dalam Emboss

    Ya

  • Auto Cleaning Condenser

    Tidak

  • Lampu Tabung

    Tidak

  • Dual Dry (EcoHybrid)

    Tidak

  • Dual Lint Filter

    Tidak

  • Tipe Heat Source

    Heatpump

  • Inverter Motor

    Tidak

PROGRAM

  • Anti Alergi (pengering)

    Tidak

  • Activewear(Pakaian Olahraga)

    Ya

  • AI Dry

    Tidak

  • Allergy Care (dryer)

    Tidak

  • Refresh Seprai

    Tidak

  • Item Besar

    Tidak

  • Udara Sejuk

    Ya

  • Katun

    Ya

  • Katun +

    Tidak

  • Cucian Lembut

    Ya

  • Unduh Siklus

    Tidak

  • Duvet

    Ya

  • Perawatan Mudah

    Tidak

  • Jeans

    Tidak

  • Kain Bahan Campuran

    Tidak

  • Quick 30

    Tidak

  • Quick Dry

    Quick 34

  • Rak Kering

    Tidak

  • Refresh

    Ya

  • Perawatan Kulit

    Tidak

  • Steam Hygiene

    Tidak

  • Steam Refresh

    Tidak

  • Handuk

    Ya

  • Udara Hangat

    Tidak

  • Wol

    Ya

OPSI TAMBAHAN

  • Wi-Fi

    Tidak

  • Beep On/Off

    Ya

  • Child Lock

    Ya

  • Delay End

    Tidak

  • Remote Start

    Tidak

  • Steam

    Tidak

  • Suhu

    Tidak

  • Wrinkle Care

    Tidak

  • Anti Crease

    Tidak

  • Perawatan Kondenser

    Tidak

  • Perawatan Tabung

    Tidak

  • Lampu Tabung

    Tidak

  • Level Pengeringan

    3 Level

  • Favorit

    Tidak

  • Lebih Sedikit Waktu

    Tidak

  • Lebih Banyak Waktu

    Tidak

  • Pengeringan Rak

    Tidak

  • Waktu Pengeringan

    Ya

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Tidak

  • Unduh Siklus

    Tidak

  • Monitoring Energi

    Tidak

  • Remote Start dan Monitor Siklus

    Tidak

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Tidak

  • Smart Pairing

    Tidak

OPSI/AKSESORI

  • Kompatibel dengan LG TWINWash

    Tidak

