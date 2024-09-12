Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Pengering LG 10 kg dengan Dual Inverter Heatpump, Warna Putih

Fitur

Galeri

Spesifikasi

Ulasan

Tempat Membeli

Dukungan

Pengering LG 10 kg dengan Dual Inverter Heatpump, Warna Putih

RV10VHP4W

Pengering LG 10 kg dengan Dual Inverter Heatpump, Warna Putih

(0)
front view

Untuk Kinerja yang Konsisten, Perawatan Berkelanjutan

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer

Untuk Kinerja yang Konsisten, Perawatan Berkelanjutan

Hidup dengan Standar Baru dalam Penghematan Energi, Kenyamanan dan Pengeringan Sehat.

Garansi Dual 10 Tahun

Garansi Dual 10 Tahun

Garansi DUAL Inverter Compressor 10 Tahun sekaligus dengan Garansi Inverter Motor 10 Tahun.

Hemat Energi atau Hemat Waktu

Eco Hybrid™

Hemat Energi atau Hemat Waktu

Teknologi Eco Hybrid™ memberikan opsi untuk menghemat energi ataupun waktu tergantung gaya hidup Anda.

*Diuji oleh Intertek pada April 2018, beban standar IEC 9kg dalam siklus katun, perbandingan antara Mode Waktu dan Energi. (RC90U2AV3W)

Otomatis Membersihkan, Selalu Terjaga

Auto Cleaning Condenser

Otomatis Membersihkan, Selalu Terjaga

Membantu menjaga kinerja pengeringan untuk Anda dengan kondensor pembersih otomatis.

Kondensor dengan Pembersihan Mudah

Kondensor dengan Pembersihan Mudah

Nikmati perawatan Auto Cleaning Condenser yang bebas repot dan dapat membersihkan sendiri sehingga Anda tidak perlu melakukannya.

*Kebersihan kondensor mungkin berbeda tergantung pada lingkungan pengoperasian.

*Frekuensi menjalankan 'kondensor pembersih otomatis' dapat bervariasi tergantung pada ukuran dan jumlah kelembapan awal cucian.

Gentle Care™

Perawatan Alergi untuk Kesehatan yang Lebih Baik

Gentle Care™

Allergy Care

Mengurangi 99,9% Alergen

Perawatan Alergi mengurangi 99,9% tungau debu rumah yang dapat menyebabkan alergi atau masalah pernafasan. Tingkatkan kualitas hidup Anda.

*Siklus Allergy care mengurangi 99.9% tungau debu rumah.

Teruji BAF

Menawarkan performa yang didukung oleh persetujuan BAF (British Allergy Foundation), dan mencegah alergen yang dapat menyebabkan penyakit pernapasan dan kulit.

Memastikan Pakaian Terasa Seperti Baru

Perawatan Kain

Memastikan Pakaian Terasa Seperti Baru

Teknologi heat pump dengan suhu rendah mengurangi penyusutan dan merawat pakaian dengan lembut.

Memfasilitasi Performa Pengeringan

Sensor Dry

Mendukung Performa Pengeringan

Sensor kelembapan dan sensor suhu pada unit secara otomatis mendeteksi level untuk mengatur waktu pengeringan optimal. Menyelamatkan pakaian Anda dari kerusakan akibat panas yang berlebihan.

Sinkronisasi Sempurna dengan ThinQ™

Pilihan untuk Menghubungkan Mesin Cuci & Pengering LG

Sinkronisasi Sempurna dengan ThinQ™

Dari mengatur siklus pengeringan yang tepat, hingga mengunduh program baru, pengering Anda menjadi lebih pintar. Konektivitas Wi-Fi memungkinkan interaksi yang mudah dan akses terhadap inovasi terbaru.

Smart Pairing

Pengering dapat menerima informasi siklus dari mesin cuci LG Anda (Wi-Fi) dan secara otomatis mengatur siklus pengering yang tepat untuk memberikan perlindungan yang layak pada pakaian Anda.

Cycle Download

Cycle Download memungkinkan pengguna mengunduh program pengeringan baru seperti Pakaian Olahraga, Penyegaran Selimut, Pakaian Dalam, dan Meminimalkan Kerutan

Remote Control

Operasikan atau pantau cucian Anda dari mana saja, kapan saja. Anda juga dapat melacak konsumsi energi.

Smart Diagnosis

Diagnosis Cerdas dengan cepat memecahkan sebagian besar masalah kecil sebelum menjadi masalah yang lebih besar.

Lebih Tahan Lama dan Elegan

Tempered Glass

Lebih Tahan Lama dan Elegan

Kaca tempered yang meningkatkan daya tahan digunakan untuk memberikan tampilan elegan yang tahan lama.

Semua Spesifikasi

Apa yang orang katakan

Produk Kami