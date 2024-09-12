Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Mesin Cuci 2 Tabung LG 7kg dengan Ukuran Lebih Ramping, Warna Putih

P700NONP

(0)
Front view

sebuah produk yang memiliki fungsi mencuci dan mengeringkan

Desain Twin Tub

Rasakan pengalaman mencuci lebih mudah

Dibuat dengan desain barel ganda unik yang menghemat waktu dan ruang, dengan tabung terpisah untuk mencuci dan mengeringkan.

Ini menunjukkan karakteristik suatu produk dengan dua fungsi pembersihan

Mode pembersihan

Sesuaikan pencucian Anda

Pilih antara program pencucian Normal dan Strong untuk tipe cucian Anda.

Dilengkapi bahan dan dibuat sebagai perangkat Rat Away untuk melindungi alat dari pemasangan dan kerusakan karat

Daya tahan

Tahan karat dan dirancang untuk bertahan lama

Dibuat dengan bodi plastik tahan lama dan perangkat anti-tikus bawaan untuk melindungi peralatan Anda dari kerusakan hewan pengerat dan karat.

Tampilkan produk yang dipasang di ruang tersebut

Desain

Rapi dan praktis

Nikmati desain mesin yang bersih dan cocok dipadukan dengan rumah mana pun.

Cetak

Spesifikasi Utama

  • Dimensi Produk (PxTxL mm)

    761 x 448 x 895

Semua Spesifikasi

DIMENSI & BERAT

  • Dimensi Produk (PxTxL mm)

    761 x 448 x 895

  • Berat (kg)

    19,0

MATERIAL & TAMPILAN LUAR

  • Warna Utama

    Putih

KAPASITAS

  • Kapasitas Tabung Pengering (kg)

    4,6

  • Kapasitas Cuci (kg)

    7,0

FITUR

  • Roda 360˚

    Tidak

  • Karet Anti Getaran

    Tidak

  • Alarm

    Tidak

  • Collar Scrubber

    Tidak

  • Fitur Anti Tikus

    Tidak

  • Roller Jet Pulsator

    Tidak

  • Alas Plastik Antikarat

    Ya

  • Window Pengeringan

    Tidak

  • Roda Searah

    Tidak

  • Window Pencucian

    Tidak

  • Wind Jet Dry

    Tidak

  • Auto Restart

    Tidak

  • Suplai air (Panas/Dingin)

    Hanya Dingin

  • Lint Filter

    Tidak

  • Punch + 3

    Tidak

PROGRAM

  • Gentle

    Tidak

  • Normal

    Ya

  • Soak

    Tidak

  • Strong

    Ya

OPSI TAMBAHAN

  • Selektor Pembuangan Air

    Ya

  • Timer Perendaman (menit)

    N/A

  • Timer Pengeringan (menit)

    5

  • Timer Pencucian (menit)

    15

