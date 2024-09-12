Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Mesin Cuci LG 7kg, Front Loading Inverter Direct Drive Motor

Fitur

Galeri

Spesifikasi

Ulasan

Dukungan

Mesin Cuci LG 7kg, Front Loading Inverter Direct Drive Motor

FB1207S6W

Mesin Cuci LG 7kg, Front Loading Inverter Direct Drive Motor

Front view
Ini menunjukkan potongan bagian dalam mesin cuci

Dirancang agar harmonis dengan ruang

Tambahkan sentuhan gaya pada setiap interior dengan mesin cuci desain terbaru dari LG

 



*Gambar produk hanya untuk ilustrasi dan mungkin berbeda dari produk sebenarnya.

Dirancang dengan cermat

Ini menunjukkan potongan bagian dalam mesin cuci

Penutup atas yang dapat dilepas

Dirancang untuk ruang terbatas

Terdapat logo 6 Motion DD di tengah aliran berbentuk bulat

6 Motion DD

Cara terbaik untuk mencuci

Terdapat 10 tahun garansi untuk motor mesin cuci

Garansi 10 Tahun

Keandalan terjamin

Ini menunjukkan kain dan debu dari serat

Allergy Care

Mengurangi tungau debu dengan steam

Dirancang agar muat bahkan di ruang sempit

Sempurna untuk ruang yang compact, lepaskan penutup atas dengan mudah untuk tampilan built-in

*Gambar produk hanya untuk ilustrasi dan mungkin berbeda dari produk sebenarnya.

Desain yang ramping

Tingkatkan kualitas interior rumah Anda

Pilih mesin cuci yang sesuai dengan visi desain interior Anda.

*Gambar produk hanya untuk ilustrasi dan mungkin berbeda dari produk sebenarnya.

6 Motion DD

Cara terbaik untuk mencuci

Motor Inverter Direct Drive™ mesin cuci ini dapat menghasilkan enam gerakan mencuci yang berbeda, memberikan perawatan yang tepat dan kebersihan ultra pada kain Anda.

*Gambar produk hanya untuk ilustrasi dan mungkin berbeda dari produk sebenarnya.

Steam™

Hilangkan alergen dari kain Anda

Kenakan pakaian Anda dengan percaya diri karena bakteri dan tungau debu rumah dapat dihilangkan dengan uap secara mudah.

*Siklus Perawatan Alergi yang disetujui oleh BAF (British Allergy Foundation) mengurangi alergen tungau debu rumah.

Tub clean

Bersihkan dari dalam

Pertahankan mesin cuci yang bersih dan cucian yang higienis

Motor mesin cuci berputar-putar dengan air

*Gambar produk hanya untuk ilustrasi dan mungkin berbeda dari produk sebenarnya.

Tetap tenang dan identifikasi eror dengan mudah

Smart Diagnosis™ dengan mudah mengidentifikasi masalah mesin cuci.

Smart Diagnostics™ memungkinkan Anda memeriksa ponsel Anda apakah ada masalah pada mesin cuci

*Gambar produk hanya untuk ilustrasi dan mungkin berbeda dari produk sebenarnya.

*Fungsi ini mungkin menghasilkan aksesibilitas yang berbeda tergantung pada seberapa diperbarui program ponsel cerdas.

Memiliki motor mesin cuci dan logo dengan latar belakang beriak hitam

Ketenangan pikiran hingga satu dekade

LG menawarkan garansi ekstensif 10 tahun untuk Motor Inverter Direct Drive™.

*Garansi 10 tahun hanya berlaku untuk motor Direct Drive.

Tingkatkan pengalaman mencuci Anda dengan desain mesin cuci yang elegan dan sederhana

  Tingkatkan pengalaman mencuci Anda dengan desain mesin cuci yang elegan dan sederhana
*Gambar produk hanya untuk ilustrasi dan mungkin berbeda dari produk sebenarnya.

Cetak

Spesifikasi Utama

  • Kapasitas Pencucian Maks. (kg)

    7,0

  • Dimensi Produk (PxTxL mm)

    600x850x440

  • Steam

    Ya

  • Wrinkle Care

    Tidak

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Tidak

Semua Spesifikasi

DIMENSI & BERAT

  • Dimensi Produk (PxTxL mm)

    600x850x440

  • Berat (kg)

    56,0

  • Lebar Produk dari penutup belakang ke pintu (L' mm)

    500

  • Lebar Produk dengan pintu terbuka 90˚ (L'' mm)

    980

MATERIAL & TAMPILAN LUAR

  • Warna Bodi

    Putih

  • Tipe Pintu

    Pintu Bulat (Tanpa Cover)

KAPASITAS

  • Kapasitas Pencucian Maks. (kg)

    7,0

KONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 jam

  • Tipe Display

    Dial + Hard Buttons & LED Display

  • Door Lock Indication

    Ya

FITUR

  • 6 Motion DD

    Ya

  • AI DD

    Tidak

  • Tipe

    Mesin Cuci Front Load

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Ya

  • Add Item

    Tidak

  • ezDispense

    Tidak

  • Auto Restart

    Tidak

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Ya

  • Sistem deteksi busa

    Ya

  • LoadSense

    Ya

  • Steam

    Ya

  • Steam+

    Tidak

  • Kaki Penyeimbang

    Ya

  • Tabung Stainless Steel

    Ya

  • TurboWash360˚

    Tidak

  • Tabung Bagian Dalam Emboss

    Ya

  • Sensor Getaran

    Tidak

  • Tabung Lifter

    Plastik Lifter

  • Suplai air (Panas/Dingin)

    Hanya Dingin

  • Level Air

    Auto

  • Sistem Centum

    Tidak

  • Lampu Tabung

    Tidak

  • Dual Dry

    Tidak

  • TurboWash

    Tidak

PROGRAM

  • Duvet

    Tidak

  • Katun

    Ya

  • Perawatan Pakaian Bayi

    Tidak

  • Anti Alergi (mesin cuci)

    Ya

  • Pencucian Otomatis

    Tidak

  • Perawatan Bayi

    Tidak

  • Pakaian Bayi

    Tidak

  • Bed Sheets

    Tidak

  • Cuci Dingin

    Tidak

  • Perawatan Warna

    Tidak

  • Katun+

    Tidak

  • Pencucian Pakaian Warna Gelap

    Tidak

  • Cucian Lembut

    Ya

  • Unduh Siklus

    Tidak

  • Down Jacket

    Tidak

  • Perawatan Mudah

    Tidak

  • Eco 40-60

    Tidak

  • Penanganan Lembut

    Tidak

  • Higienis

    Tidak

  • Intensive 60

    Tidak

  • Kain Bahan Campuran

    Ya

  • Outdoor

    Tidak

  • Quick 14 (Speed 14)

    Tidak

  • Kecepatan 30

    Ya

  • Pencucian Cepat

    Tidak

  • Quick Wash+Dry

    Tidak

  • Penyegaran

    Tidak

  • Bilas+Putar

    Ya

  • Pencucian Senyap

    Tidak

  • Perawatan Kulit

    Tidak

  • Sleeve Hems and Collars

    Tidak

  • Spin Only

    Tidak

  • Pakaian Olahraga (Pakaian Aktif)

    Tidak

  • Perawatan Noda

    Tidak

  • Penyegaran Uap

    Tidak

  • Pembersihan Tabung

    Ya

  • TurboWash 39

    Tidak

  • TurboWash 49

    Tidak

  • TurboWash 59

    Tidak

  • Cuci+Keringkan

    Tidak

  • Wol (Tangan/Wol)

    Tidak

OPSI TAMBAHAN

  • Wi-Fi

    Tidak

  • Add Item

    Tidak

  • Beep On/Off

    Tidak

  • Child Lock

    Ya

  • Delay End

    Ya

  • Pra Pencucian

    Ya

  • Remote Start

    Tidak

  • Bilas

    2 Kali

  • Bilas + Spin

    Ya

  • Rinse+

    Ya

  • Spin

    1200/1000/800/600/400/No Spin

  • Steam

    Tidak

  • Suhu

    Dingin/20/30/40/60/95℃

  • Tub Clean

    Ya

  • TurboWash

    Tidak

  • Cuci

    Ya

  • Wrinkle Care

    Tidak

  • ColdWash

    Tidak

  • Level Detergen

    Tidak

  • Lampu Tabung

    Tidak

  • Pemberihan Nosel ezDispense

    Tidak

  • Level Pelembut

    Tidak

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Ya

  • Unduh Siklus

    Tidak

  • Monitoring Energi

    Tidak

  • Remote Start dan Monitor Siklus

    Tidak

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Tidak

  • Bimbingan Pembersihan Tabung

    Tidak

  • Penyandingan Cerdas

    Tidak

OPSI/AKSESORI

  • Kompatibel dengan LG TWINWash

    Tidak

