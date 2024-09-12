Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Mesin Cuci Front Loading 9kg

FV1209S4M

Mesin Cuci Front Loading 9kg

  • Front View
  • Front view with Door open
  • drawer detail
  • Drum detail
  • lifestyle image
  • lifestyle image
  • lifestyle image
  • dimension image
  • detail view
  • left view
  • right view
  • Perspective View
  • right door open
  • Side View
  • Fine back
Fitur Utama

  • AI DD™
  • TurboWash
  • Pintu Tempered Glass
  • Inverter Direct Drive Motor
  • Smart Diagnosis
  • Middle Black
Lebih banyak

Perawatan Cerdas, Menjaga Pakaian Lebih Baik

AI DD™

Perawatan Cerdas, Menjaga Pakaian Lebih Baik

Inverter Direct Drive™ Motor mesin cuci ini dapat menghasilkan enam gerakan mencuci yang berbeda, memberikan perawatan yang tepat dan kebersihan ultra pada kain Anda.

Mencuci Lebih Cepat dan Bersih dengan TurboWash

TurboWash™

Mencuci Lebih Cepat dan Bersih dengan TurboWash

Teknologi TurboWash™ membersihkan baju Anda kurang dari 1 jam. Kurangi waktu untuk mencuci, manfaatkan untuk kegiatan berkualitas lainnya!

Lebih Tahan Lama

Pintu tempered glass memastikan ketahanan lebih lama.

Tub clean

Bersihkan dari dalam

Pertahankan mesin cuci yang bersih dan cucian yang higienis

Motor mesin cuci berputar-putar dengan air

Tetap tenang dan identifikasi error dengan mudah

Smart Diagnosis™ dengan mudah mengidentifikasi masalah mesin cuci.

Smart Diagnostics™ memungkinkan Anda memeriksa ponsel Anda apakah ada masalah pada mesin cuci

Memiliki motor mesin cuci dan logo dengan latar belakang beriak hitam

Ketenangan pikiran hingga satu dekade

LG menawarkan garansi ekstensif

10 tahun untuk Motor Inverter Direct Drive™.

Spesifikasi Utama

  • Kapasitas Pencucian Maks. (kg)

    9,0

  • Dimensi Produk (PxTxL mm)

    600 x 850 x 475

  • Steam

    Ya

  • Wrinkle Care

    Tidak

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Ya

Semua Spesifikasi

DIMENSI & BERAT

  • Dimensi Produk (PxTxL mm)

    600 x 850 x 475

  • Berat (kg)

    60,0

  • Lebar Produk dari penutup belakang ke pintu (L' mm)

    535

  • Lebar Produk dengan pintu terbuka 90˚ (L'' mm)

    1015

MATERIAL & TAMPILAN LUAR

  • Warna Bodi

    Middle Black

  • Tipe Pintu

    Cover Tempered Glass Berwarna Hitam

KAPASITAS

  • Kapasitas Pencucian Maks. (kg)

    9,0

KONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 jam

  • Tipe Display

    Touch LCD + LED

  • Door Lock Indication

    Tidak

FITUR

  • 6 Motion DD

    Ya

  • AI DD

    Ya

  • Tipe

    Mesin Cuci Front Load

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Tidak

  • Add Item

    Ya

  • ezDispense

    Tidak

  • Auto Restart

    Tidak

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Ya

  • Sistem deteksi busa

    Tidak

  • LoadSense

    Tidak

  • Steam

    Ya

  • Steam+

    Tidak

  • Kaki Penyeimbang

    Tidak

  • Tabung Stainless Steel

    Ya

  • TurboWash360˚

    Tidak

  • Tabung Bagian Dalam Emboss

    Tidak

  • Sensor Getaran

    Tidak

  • Tabung Lifter

    Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

  • Suplai air (Panas/Dingin)

    Hanya Dingin

  • Level Air

    Auto

  • Sistem Centum

    Tidak

  • Lampu Tabung

    Tidak

  • Dual Dry

    Tidak

  • TurboWash

    Ya

PROGRAM

  • Duvet

    Ya

  • Katun

    Ya

  • Perawatan Pakaian Bayi

    Ya

  • Anti Alergi (mesin cuci)

    Ya

  • Pencucian Otomatis

    Tidak

  • Perawatan Bayi

    Tidak

  • Pakaian Bayi

    Tidak

  • Cuci Dingin

    Tidak

  • Perawatan Warna

    Tidak

  • Katun+

    Tidak

  • Pencucian Pakaian Warna Gelap

    Tidak

  • Cucian Lembut

    Ya

  • Unduh Siklus

    Ya

  • Tiriskan + Keringkan

    Tidak

  • Perawatan Mudah

    Ya

  • Eco 40-60

    Ya

  • Penanganan Lembut

    Tidak

  • Higienis

    Tidak

  • Intensive 60

    Tidak

  • Kain Bahan Campuran

    Ya

  • Outdoor

    Tidak

  • Kecepatan 30

    Tidak

  • Pencucian Cepat

    Tidak

  • Penyegaran

    Tidak

  • Bilas+Putar

    Tidak

  • Pencucian Senyap

    Tidak

  • Perawatan Kulit

    Tidak

  • Kecepatan 14

    Ya

  • Cuci Cepat+Keringkan

    Tidak

  • Pakaian Olahraga (Pakaian Aktif)

    Ya

  • Perawatan Noda

    Tidak

  • Penyegaran Uap

    Tidak

  • Pembersihan Tabung

    Ya

  • TurboWash 39

    Tidak

  • TurboWash 49

    Tidak

  • TurboWash 59

    Ya

  • Cuci+Keringkan

    Tidak

  • Wol (Tangan/Wol)

    Ya

OPSI TAMBAHAN

  • Wi-Fi

    Ya

  • Add Item

    Ya

  • Beep On/Off

    Ya

  • Child Lock

    Tidak

  • Delay End

    Ya

  • Pra Pencucian

    Ya

  • Remote Start

    Ya

  • Bilas

    Tidak

  • Bilas + Spin

    Tidak

  • Rinse+

    Ya

  • Spin

    1200/1000/800/600/400/No Spin

  • Steam

    Tidak

  • Suhu

    Dingin/20/30/40/60/95℃

  • Tub Clean

    Ya

  • TurboWash

    Tidak

  • Cuci

    Tidak

  • Wrinkle Care

    Tidak

  • ColdWash

    Tidak

  • Level Detergen

    Tidak

  • Pembersihan Detergen

    Tidak

  • Lampu Tabung

    Tidak

  • Level Pelembut

    Tidak

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Ya

  • Unduh Siklus

    Ya

  • Monitoring Energi

    Ya

  • Remote Start dan Monitor Siklus

    Tidak

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Ya

  • Smart Pairing

    Ya

  • Bimbingan Pembersihan Tabung

    Ya

OPSI/AKSESORI

  • Kompatibel dengan LG TWINWash

    Tidak

BARCODE

  • Barcode

    8806091963550

