Mesin Cuci Top Loading 19Kg

Mesin Cuci Top Loading 19Kg

Mesin Cuci Top Loading 19Kg

T2519VBTB
Fitur Utama

  • Smart Inverter Motor
  • Smart Motion
  • TurboDrum
Ini menunjukkan gambar bagian dalam mesin cuci

Efisiensi di setiap pencucian, pengoperasian tenang di setiap putaran

LG Smart Inverter Motor™ memastikan pencucian yang tenang dan bertenaga.

Dirancang untuk pengalaman mencuci yang lebih baik

Seorang gadis kecil sedang berbaring di tempat tidur dengan boneka di lengannya

Tenang seperti bisikan

Office level quiteness

Tabung di dalam mesin cuci menunjukkan cara kerjanya

TurboDrum™

Kuat namun lembut

Di latar belakang, ada mesin cuci, dan di depan, ada cucian bersih dan ikon gerakan mesin cuci di atasnya

Smart motion

Triple-motion wash

Penutup mesin cuci terlihat terbuka

Daya Tahan

Dibangun kuat, ditutup dengan lembut

Seorang gadis kecil sedang berbaring di tempat tidur dengan boneka di lengannya

Seorang gadis kecil sedang berbaring di tempat tidur dengan boneka di lengannya

Smart Inverter

Tenang seperti bisikan

LG Smart Inverter Motor™ bekerja dengan lancar dan senyap.

*Diuji oleh lab internal LG pada September 2023, kebisingan putaran pada siklus Normal dengan beban 8,8 kg adalah 51 dB (Tingkat Tekanan Suara). Hasilnya mungkin berbeda tergantung pada pakaian dan lingkungan.

Tabung di dalam mesin cuci menunjukkan cara kerjanya

TurboDrum™

Pencucian kuat, sentuhan lembut

TurboDrum™ menghasilkan pencucian yang kuat, menghilangkan kotoran membandel dengan semburan air yang kuat.

*Gambar produk hanya untuk tujuan ilustrasi dan mungkin berbeda dari produk sebenarnya.

Di latar belakang, ada mesin cuci, dan di depan, ada cucian bersih dan ikon gerakan mesin cuci di atasnya

Smart Motion

Pencucian Triple Stream

Menampilkan tiga gerakan yang disesuaikan untuk setiap jenis kain: Menggoncang Memutar, dan Mengayun

*Gambar produk hanya untuk tujuan ilustrasi dan mungkin berbeda dari produk sebenarnya.

Pintu anti gores, soft closing

Desain ramping dan tahan lama menawarkan kenyamanan, keamanan, efisiensi, dan inovasi.

*Gambar produk hanya untuk tujuan ilustrasi dan mungkin berbeda dari produk sebenarnya.

Filter serat lebar untuk pakaian lebih bersih

Filter serat menangkap debu dan serat, memastikan pakaian dan tabung Anda tetap bersih.

Ini menunjukkan bagian dalam mesin cuci

*Gambar produk hanya untuk tujuan ilustrasi dan mungkin berbeda dari produk sebenarnya.

Kuat dan senyap, dirancang dengan indah, dan dibuat agar tahan lama

FAQ

Q.

Berapa kapasitas yang ideal untuk mesin cuci?

A.

LG merekomendasikan mesin cuci dengan kapasitas drum 8-9 kg untuk rumah tangga berukuran sedang. Pertimbangkan model yang lebih besar 11-13 kg untuk keluarga besar atau jika anda menghasilkan cucian yang sangat banyak. Model yang lebih besar juga dapat mencuci selimut hingga ukuran besar. Ingatlah bahwa teknologi inovatif LG berarti peralatan kami dapat menawarkan kapasitas yang lebih besar untuk ukuran mesin cuci yang sama.

Q.

Mengapa cucian saya penuh debu dan serat?

A.

1. Debu yang dihasilkan selama pencucian disaring melalui filter pembersih. Jika filter pembersih penuh, debu mungkin tidak tersaring dengan baik. Filter pembersih dapat dibersihkan secara manual sebelum setiap pencucian untuk mencegah mesin meninggalkan debu dan serat pada pakaian.

2. Pisahkan pakaian berwarna dan putih dari pakaian hitam yang menghasilkan serat. Cucilah pakaian dalam muatan yang berbeda untuk mencegah debu dan serat yang tidak diinginkan pada cucian Anda.

Q.

[IE] Apa yang harus saya lakukan ketika mengalami kesalahan ini?

A.

1. Terjadi ketika wadah cucian tidak terisi air selama jangka waktu tertentu.

2. Periksa apakah keran terkunci atau selang air tidak tersambung

3. Periksa apakah selang air tertekan atau tertekuk

4. Periksa apakah selang air membeku karena cuaca dingin

Q.

[OE] Apa yang harus saya lakukan ketika mengalami kesalahan ini?

A.

1. Jika selang pembuangan terpelintir atau bengkok, atau jika selang pembuangan dipasang terlalu tinggi, aliran air dapat terganggu dan air tidak dapat mengalir dengan baik. Dalam hal ini, pastikan selang pembuangan tidak lebih dari 6 cm dari lantai dan atur agar bagian bawah selang jatuh secara merata, tanpa halangan.

2. Pastikan selang pembuangan tidak tersumbat debu atau zat lain.

3. Periksa apakah selang pembuangan membeku karena cuaca dingin.

Q.

[De] Apa yang harus saya lakukan ketika mengalami kesalahan ini?

A.

Jika katup tempat air sumber disuplai atau katup pengeluaran keran ditutup, fitur sterilisasi pipa air dan sterilisasi saluran keluar air tidak akan berfungsi. Harap buka katup sumber air atau katup pengeluaran.

Semua Spesifikasi

Apa yang orang katakan

