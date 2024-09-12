Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
  • Exclusive untuk LG Online Brand Store! Harga terbaik! Potongan hingga 35%!

  • Gratis Pengiriman ke Jabodetabek, Surabaya, Semarang, Medan! Dapatkan gratis instalasi oleh Team Expert LG.

Mesin Cuci LG Top Load 8kg Warna Putih

T2108NT1W

Mesin Cuci LG Top Load 8kg Warna Putih

front view

Produk dengan desain interior yang rapi

Performa yang kuat dalam desain yang tahan lama

Dengan desainnya yang tak lekang waktu, mesin cuci LG adalah pilihan sempurna untuk ruang cuci Anda selama bertahun-tahun.

Didesain untuk pengalaman mencuci yang lebih baik

Kemeja sedang dicuci, ikon quickwash 24 menit

Hemat waktu

Cuci cepat dalam 24 menit

Tabung sedang dibersihkan

Hygiene

Perawatan tabung menjadi mudah

Pintu produk menutup dengan mulus

Daya tahan

Dibangun dengan kuat, ditutup dengan lembut

Produk dengan desain interior yang rapi

Desain

Cocok untuk ruang apa pun

Menghemat waktu, nikmati hidup

Selesaikan cucian Anda hanya dalam 24 menit dan luangkan waktu untuk hal-hal penting.

baju yang dicuci dengan arus

*Durasi 24 menit ditampilkan di panel kontrol, dan beban maksimum yang disarankan untuk pengaturan ini adalah 2kg.

Pembersihan sederhana dan higienis

Menjaga tabung tetap bersih secara higienis dengan merendam, mencuci, membilas, dan memutar dari dalam ke luar.

Tabung sedang dibersihkan

Pintu anti gores dan soft-closing

Pintu kaca tempered tahan terhadap goresan, sedangkan fitur soft close mencegah pintu tidak terbanting saat menutup.

Atur jadwal cucian Anda sendiri

Anda dapat menjadwalkan waktu cucian selesai hingga 24 jam sebelumnya, untuk memastikan cucian selesai saat diperlukan.

Hal ini menunjukkan bahwa produk dapat tertunda hingga 24 jam

Siklus pencucian melanjutkan dari bagian terakhir yang Anda tinggalkan

Jika listrik padam, siklus yang sedang berjalan otomatis tersimpan dan akan dilanjutkan secara otomatis ketika listrik pulih kembali.

Ini menunjukkan restart otomatis dengan produk dan ikon yang cocok dengan interiornya

Kunci pengaman untuk pengaturan siklus

Dengan fungsi Child Lock, panel kontrol dikunci untuk mencegah anak-anak mengubah pengaturan siklus.

Bahkan jika seorang anak menyentuh produk, fungsi child lock akan mencegahnya

Dibangun dengan baik, dirancang dengan cermat

Dirancang agar sesuai dengan gaya hidup Anda

Produk dengan desain interior yang rapi

Sempurnakan ruang apa pun dengan desain ruang cuci serbaguna dan modern.

Produk dengan desain interior yang rapi

Sempurnakan ruang apa pun dengan desain ruang cuci serbaguna dan modern.

Cetak

Spesifikasi Utama

  • Kapasitas Pencucian Maks. (kg)

    8,0

  • Dimensi Produk (PxTxL mm)

    520 x 900 x 530

  • ezDispense

    Tidak

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Tidak

Semua Spesifikasi

DIMENSI & BERAT

  • Tinggi Produk dengan Tutup Terbuka (mm)

    1180

  • Dimensi Produk (PxTxL mm)

    520 x 900 x 530

  • Berat (kg)

    30,0

MATERIAL & TAMPILAN LUAR

  • Warna Bodi

    Putih

  • Tipe Lid

    Tempered Glass

KAPASITAS

  • Kapasitas Pencucian Maks. (kg)

    8,0

KONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    Tidak

  • Tipe Display

    Tombol & LED Display

  • Door Lock Indication

    Tidak

  • Indikator Angka

    88

FITUR

  • 6 Motion DD

    Tidak

  • TurboWash

    Tidak

  • AI DD

    Tidak

  • Tipe

    Mesin Cuci Top Load

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Ya

  • Add Item

    Tidak

  • ezDispense

    Tidak

  • Auto Restart

    Ya

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Tidak

  • Sistem deteksi busa

    Tidak

  • LoadSense

    Ya

  • Steam

    Tidak

  • Kaki Penyeimbang

    Ya

  • Tabung Stainless Steel

    Ya

  • Tabung Bagian Dalam Emboss

    Ya

  • Sensor Getaran

    Tidak

  • Suplai air (Panas/Dingin)

    Hanya Dingin

  • JetSpray

    Tidak

  • Lint Filter

    Ya

  • Punch + 3

    Tidak

  • Tabung Semi Stainless Steel

    Tidak

  • Side Water Fall

    Tidak

  • Smart Inverter Motor

    Tidak

  • Smart Motion

    Tidak

  • Pintu yang Menutup dengan Halus

    Ya

  • Stainless Lint Filter

    Tidak

  • TurboDrum

    Tidak

  • TurboWash 3D

    Tidak

  • Level Air

    Auto/Manual

  • WaveForce

    Tidak

PROGRAM

  • AI Wash

    Tidak

  • Pakaian Bayi

    Ya

  • Perawatan Warna

    Tidak

  • Bahan Halus

    Ya

  • Unduh Siklus

    Tidak

  • Tiriskan + Keringkan

    Ya

  • Sprei

    Tidak

  • Eco Save

    Tidak

  • Ekstra Bersih

    Tidak

  • Normal

    Ya

  • Pra Pencucian+Normal

    Tidak

  • Pencucian Cepat

    Ya

  • Bilas+Putar

    Ya

  • Perawatan Sekolah

    Tidak

  • Cucian Kecil

    Tidak

  • Pembilasan Cerdas

    Tidak

  • Pakaian Olahraga

    Tidak

  • Gelombang Kuat

    Tidak

  • Handuk

    Tidak

  • Tub Clean

    Ya

  • Wol

    Tidak

  • Hygiene 40

    Tidak

  • Sanitary 60

    Tidak

OPSI TAMBAHAN

  • Wi-Fi

    Tidak

  • Pengering Udara

    Tidak

  • Cadangan Air

    Tidak

  • Pengisian Dalam

    Tidak

  • Pembilasan Ekstra

    Tidak

  • Pencucian Panas

    Tidak

  • Add Item

    Tidak

  • Child Lock

    Ya

  • Pencucian Dingin

    Tidak

  • Rendam

    Ya

  • Hanya Spin

    Ya

  • Penanganan Noda

    Tidak

  • Pra Pencucian

    Tidak

  • Remote Start

    Tidak

  • Gelombang Kuat

    Tidak

  • Bilas

    2 Kali

  • Bilas + Spin

    Ya

  • Time Delay

    Tidak

  • Pengeringan Tabung

    Ya

  • Spin

    Tidak

  • Steam

    Tidak

  • Suhu

    Tidak

  • Level Air

    8 Level

  • Tub Clean

    Ya

  • Water Plus

    Tidak

  • TurboWash

    Tidak

  • Cuci

    Ya

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Tidak

  • Unduh Siklus

    Tidak

  • Monitoring Energi

    Tidak

  • Remote Start dan Monitor Siklus

    Tidak

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Tidak

  • Bimbingan Pembersihan Tabung

    Ya

  • Penyandingan Cerdas

    Tidak

BARCODE

  • Barcode

    8806087968705

Apa yang orang katakan

Temukan Secara Lokal

Rasakan produk ini di sekitar Anda.

