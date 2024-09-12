We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Doobydobap
Food creator
You connect with various people through food and cooking. What do you think is the appeal of food and how big of a role does food take in your life?
Good food transcends language and brings people together, creating dialogue and connections. Sharing a meal is the best way to get to know someone.
What differentiation do you wish to create from other food content creators.
I aim to innovate, build a food empire, and push the boundaries of food content creation, inspired by the LG campaign to bridge TV and YouTube shows. Thanks, LG, for this opportunity!
Casey Fiesler
Information scientist
How do our social media feeds influence our mental health and well-being off screen?
Social media can impact our mental health positively by providing community and joy, but also negatively through misinformation and toxicity.
Do you think this initiative will actually make a difference and create a more optimistic, positive social media experience for users? Why?
"Optimism your feed" aims to bring more positive content to social media and reminds us that we can control what we see. I hope it helps people find optimism and break free from negative scrolling habits.
Victoria Browne
Creator
When you are feeling pessimistic, what helps bring you back to a more positive mindset?
I take a break from my phone, go for a walk, chat with a friend or my husband, and disconnect from the constant influx of information.
What keeps you motivated to continue spreading your positive influence based on your experience?
I'm grateful my work reflects who I am, allowing me to show up authentically and stay connected with my community. The ability to connect with thousands daily and share our personal journeys is what motivates and excites me.
Xavier Mortimer
Magician
What emotions do you wish your audience to feel through your magic?
I love to see wonder and amusement in their eyes, you can feel it in the comment section too, people asking if it is real, people sending all king of emojis.
Why do you create content in everyday places: supermarkets, streets, amusement parks, bowling alleys, gyms, homes, beaches and even gas stations?
My character is a Real Life Wizard, I create unexpected magical moments everywhere I go. It’s a totally different approach than the traditional magician doing tricks on stage
Karol Stefanini
Muralist/Designer
What do you wish the public takes away from seeing your content and feed?
I want people to believe in living a happy life and valuing happy moments. Additionally, I aim to show that art and creativity can transform our lives and perspectives.
You always include some text in your artwork. Do you plan the text in your artwork ahead of time?
I usually write and draw letters and words that positively influence people's lives, that bring joy and that enable them to see the good side of life.
Learn more on our stories
Optimism your feed
Bring a smile back to your social media.
We don't make life good, you do
We just make the products that get you there.