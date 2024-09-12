Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Low Watt Microwave Solo/Straight 23L

Spesifikasi

Ulasan

Dukungan

Low Watt Microwave Solo/Straight 23L

MS2329H

Low Watt Microwave Solo/Straight 23L

Semua Spesifikasi

COMMON SPEC

  • Display Type

    Solo

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

  • Colour

    White

  • Controller type

    2-Knob

  • Interior

    square

  • Door opening type

    Pull Out

  • Finishing(Out Case Type)

    White/Paint

FEATURES

  • Microwave

    Yes

CAVITY

  • Capacity (litres)

    23

  • Interior

    Square

POWER OUTPUT

  • Electric Power(Wattage: W)

    450

  • Level

    5

POWER INPUT(CONSUMPTION)

  • Microwave (W)

    750

COOKING/DEFROST FUNCTION

  • test

    No

ADDITIONAL FUNCTIONS

  • test

    No

WEIGHT

  • Net (Kg)

    12.5

  • Packed(Kg)

    14.5

DIMENSION(W X H X D)MM

  • Interior

    315 x 207 x 315

  • Exterior

    485 x 280 x 377

  • Packed

    556 x 317 x 444

Apa yang orang katakan

Produk Kami