24" IPS Full HD monitor

Fitur

Galeri

Spesifikasi

Ulasan

Dukungan

24" IPS Full HD monitor

24MS500-B

24" IPS Full HD monitor

(0)
Front view

Layar IPS Full HD 23,8"

Kualitas warna yang nyata pada sudut yang luas

Monitor LG dengan teknologi IPS menampilkan performa layar kristal cair. Teknologi ini dapat memberikan reproduksi warna yang jernih, dan membantu pengguna untuk melihat layar pada rentang sudut lebar 178°. 

Monitor LG dengan teknologi IPS menyoroti kinerja layar kristal cair. Dapat memberikan reproduksi warna yang jernih, dan membantu pengguna untuk melihat layar pada rentang sudut lebar 178°.

*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur. Mungkin berbeda dengan penggunaan sebenarnya. 

100Hz yang cepat memberikan pemuatan frame yang mulus di berbagai program.
100Hz Refresh Rate

Tampilan visual yang lancar
Alur kerja yang mulus.

100Hz yang cepat memberikan pemuatan frame yang mulus dalam berbagai program. Selain itu, Anda juga dapat menikmati gameplay yang realistis dengan lebih sedikit stuttering layar dan motion blur. 

*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur. Mungkin berbeda dari penggunaan aktual.

*Hal ini dibandingkan dengan model dengan kecepatan refresh kurang dari 100Hz.

Kenyamanan visual yang lebih fokus

Mode Pembaca

Mode Pembaca menyesuaikan suhu warna dan pencahayaan, mendukung pengalaman menonton yang sesuai untuk membaca pada monitor.

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe mengurangi kedipan yang tidak terlihat pada layar, sehingga memberikan tampilan yang nyaman. 

*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur. Mungkin berbeda dengan penggunaan yang sesungguhnya.

*Fitur di atas mungkin berbeda, tergantung pada kondisi penggunaan nyata yang digunakan pengguna.

Nikmati permainan yang mulus

  • Mati

  • Aktif

Waktu respons 5ms (GtG)

Selami permainan dengan gambar yang jernih

Dengan 5ms, yang mengurangi reverse ghosting dan memberikan waktu respons yang cepat, Anda dapat menikmati game yang lebih imersif dengan performa yang canggih. 

*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur. Mungkin berbeda dari penggunaan aktual. 

Dynamic Action Sync

Mengurangi jeda input dengan Dynamic Action Sync, gamer dapat menangkap momen-momen penting dalam waktu nyata dan merespons dengan cepat. 

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer membantu para gamer mendeteksi penembak jitu yang bersembunyi di sudut-sudut paling gelap dan menavigasi ledakan kilat dengan cepat.

Crosshair

Titik target ditetapkan di bagian tengah untuk meningkatkan akurasi pemotretan.

*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur. Mungkin berbeda dari penggunaan aktual. 

OnScreen Control offering Easier User Interface.

Kontrol Pada Layar

Kontrol yang disederhanakan

Mengontrol pengaturan tampilan dengan mudah dengan beberapa klik menggunakan software OnScreen Control. Anda juga dapat dengan mudah membagi seluruh area tampilan dengan Screen Split.

Kontrol yang disederhanakan UNDUH

*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur. Mungkin berbeda dengan penggunaan yang sesungguhnya.

*Untuk mengunduh OnScreen Control terbaru, klik tombol Unduh.

*Fitur mungkin tidak berfungsi dengan baik, tergantung pada PC yang digunakan pengguna.

Desain Ergonomis

Solusi yang mudah dan nyaman

Layar ini memiliki bezel ramping di tiga sisi, sehingga Anda dapat menciptakan lingkungan kerja yang sesuai melalui penyesuaian kemiringan yang nyaman.

Layar ini memiliki bezel ramping pada tiga sisinya, sehingga Anda dapat menciptakan lingkungan kerja yang sesuai melalui penyesuaian kemiringan yang nyaman.

*Sudut kemiringan: -5~15° 

Apa yang ada di dalam kotak

1. Badan penyangga 2. Dasar dudukan 3.Sekrup 4. Adaptor + Kabel daya 5. Kabel HDMI

Badan penyangga, Dudukan penyangga, Sekrup, Adaptor + Kode daya, dan kabel HDMI di dalam kotak.

*Gambar produk hanya untuk tujuan ilustrasi dan mungkin berbeda dengan produk yang sebenarnya.

*Ukuran dan desain adaptor mungkin berbeda, tergantung pada negara.

Cetak

Spesifikasi Utama

  • Ukuran (Inch)

    23.8

  • Resolusi

    1920 x 1080

  • Rasio Aspek

    16:9

  • Kecerahan (Jenis) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Waktu Respons

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

Semua Spesifikasi

DIMENSI/BERAT

  • Dimensi dengan Dudukan (P x L x T) [mm]

    539.9 x 414.4 x 190

  • Dimensi tanpa Dudukan (P x L x T) [mm]

    539.9 x 321.4 x 56.2

  • Dimensi dalam Pengiriman (P x L x T) [mm]

    625 x 141 x 418

  • Berat dengan Dudukan [kg]

    2.6

  • Berat tanpa Dudukan [kg]

    2.3

  • Berat dalam Pengiriman [kg]

    3.9

FITUR

  • Black Stabilizer

    Ya

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Ya

  • Crosshair

    Ya

INFO

  • Nama Produk

    PC Monitor

  • Tahun

    Y24

KONEKTIVITAS

  • HDMI

    Ya(2ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Hanya Suara)

TAMPILAN

  • Ukuran (Inch)

    23.8

  • Ukuran (cm)

    60.4

  • Resolusi

    1920 x 1080

  • Rasio Aspek

    16:9

  • Pitch Piksel [mm]

    0.2745 x 0.2745

  • Kecerahan (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Kecerahan (Jenis) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Kedalaman Warna (Jumlah Warna)

    16.7M

  • Rasio Kontras (Min.)

    700:1

  • Waktu Respons

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Sudut Pandang (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

APLIKASI SW

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    Ya

Apa yang orang katakan

