24” IPS Full HD monitor

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Tampilan visual yang lancar
Alur kerja yang mulus.
100Hz yang cepat memberikan pemuatan frame yang mulus dalam berbagai program. Selain itu, Anda juga dapat menikmati gameplay yang realistis dengan lebih sedikit stuttering layar dan motion blur.